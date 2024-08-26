Dear Shop Rat Readers,

Next month marks the one-year anniversary of this newsletter. (Gah!) In a continued effort to get offline, go outside, and celebrate fashion on Substack, I’m hosting an IRL event for subscribers during New York Fashion Week. It’ll take place at Outline in Brooklyn on Wednesday, September 11, from 6-9 PM. I’d love to meet you there!

Illustration by Clara Kirkpatrick of Doodle Deli .

We’ll have snacks and drinks, and I’ve asked a handful of Shop Rat Main Characters to do a little dramatic reading slash show-and-tell for entertainment. The theme is “material obsession,” or delulu desire, as I’m calling it, so people (maybe you) will recount brief but thrilling tales about something they went to insane lengths to get, like a creepy Prada bag or their favorite jeans back.

It’s going to be fun! I’ll share more details and a formal invite later this week. Tickets are limited, so LOOK OUT.

See you soon,

Emilia :)

P.S. — I went a little crazy on Zazzle the other night, so expect some goodies as well…