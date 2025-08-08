Yesterday, I got an unexpected FaceTime call from Hannah at around 4 PM. “You’re not going to believe what I just stumbled upon,” she said, flipping her phone camera around. Printed on a bright yellow sign with a giant arrow on it was one word: “CERULEAN.”

I gasped. Everyone knows this is the not-so-secret code for The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie, which has turned New York City into one giant film set this summer. By now, chatter about the cast (Stanley’s back) and the costumes has outshone, if not completely spoiled, the final product. (Mad about the looks? Groundgreaking.)

But what about the people looking at the looks? Who watches the watchers?? Hannah. And her photos from the scene are so much more fun than your average pap shots. Enjoy!

Anything can happen in a New York minute. For instance, you and your friend can be headed to Duane Reade for Gatorade in Soho and suddenly walk onto ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set. Like any self-respecting nosy pedestrian, I nonchalantly asked a PA what they were filming and was shocked when he told me the truth with a conspiratorial smile. I immediately got to work.

Filming took place inside the restaurant Jack’s Wife Freda, which was wrapped in blackout curtains like a lo-fi Christo and Jeanne-Claude installation. The sidewalk scene was a circus, and I easily blended in as a Looky-Lou—one more interested in photographing the onlookers than the anticlimax of a film set on its lunch break.

I was obsessed with capturing our rubberneck compulsion when there isn’t much to look at. While I didn’t see Anne Hathaway, I did see her set chair and an Escalade that she was *allegedly* inside. Movie magic.

XOXO,

Set Rat

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others.