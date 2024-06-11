Two years ago, Big Night founder and author Katherine Lewin walked into the Rachel Comey sample sale on Mulberry Street as she always did: Ready to strip down to her underpants in front of everyone she knows and respects in the hopes of finding some great clothes at great prices. “I plan my life around attending the sale,” she tells me one afternoon this summer. It’s the only sample sale she ever goes to, and in addition to the deals, she loves the people-watching and the camaraderie that the scene provides. But this year was unlike any other year because this was the year Katherine Lewin lost her pants. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” she says. “It's nightmare stuff.”

When Katherine recounted this story to me over the phone, I ALOL’ed (Actually Laughed Out Loud). I was also on the edge of my seat the entire time. How did this happen?? Did she ever get them back?? Thankfully, she can laugh about the experience now and has agreed to share it with you all, below…