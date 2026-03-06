Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meg's avatar
Meg
20h

So well written. As a 17 year old who was “ chosen” to work at a cool boutique in 1978 this resonated. ( minus of course the shoplifting” )

As a mom of a Brandy shopper years ago.. the place was sort of genius. One size?? Inventory issues resolved haha

Reply
Share
Sara Gutierrez's avatar
Sara Gutierrez
20hEdited

👩🏻‍🎨 When I was a student at Pratt Institute, the last 2 years I worked at: First at Bonwit Teller, + Second at Abraham & Strauss at the brand NEW Queen Center Mall. SO many memories!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emilia Petrarca · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture