Recently, Ila Kumar, a writer in her early-twenties living in New York City, casually mentioned to me that she has a friend who was banned from every Brandy Melville store after shoplifting on her last day working at one of them in college. I had so many questions. Namely: could Ila interview her?? We don’t condone shoplifting here at Shop Rat, but I figured this person, whose name has been changed to a pseudonym below, might have some insights to share on the brand in general. As with anything teenage girls are into, Brandy Melville, its customers, and its employees have inspired much media fascination over the years, including from me. Last summer, The Cut even ran an essay about the thrill of shoplifting from the store in your 30s. But I wanted to let two young women who’ve grown up with the brand talk about it among themselves. Below is Ila’s q&a. — Emilia

The day I met Anna, a brunette studying English at a liberal arts college, she wore a white linen tank top with buttons down the middle and a black mini skirt with Doc Martens. I suspected her outfit was from Brandy Melville (I recognized the style—simple and attractive—in the way that the smell of your childhood home is hard to describe but instantly discernible), which Anna confirmed when I gave her an awkward compliment. But then she told me something I wasn’t expecting: she’d been banned from every single one of the brand’s stores the summer prior. “I got caught shoplifting on my last day working there,” she explained. I was surprised, but also deeply influenced. She’d reminded me just how badly I wanted to go back.

At the time, I hadn’t stepped foot in a Brandy Melville store in four or five years. But I was an impressionable 20-year-old, and I couldn’t help but model myself after the people I met, including Anna. Although she’d burned her Brandy bridge, she’d still amassed a significant collection, including soft sweatpants and striped boy shorts, skirts of the maxi and mini variety, and what felt like an impressive amount of cotton tank tops. The truth is, Anna’s wardrobe mostly consisted of much cooler, often vintage pieces. But it was her Brandy stuff that made an impression on me. It was like discovering a common language, or a portal into a past I’d lost touch with, and into an unknown future—one that revolved around an $18 baby tee that, in Anna’s words, looked like it was “cut in half with a pizza slicer.”

I still shop at Brandy all the time. Despite the bad press (see: HBO’s 2024 documentary Brandy Hellville, scandals ranging from alleged racist policies to a crypto-related arrest, plus a creepy CEO who seems obsessed with Ayn Rand), my friends do, too. Sure, we all may look alike from afar, but I’d argue that Brandy sets itself apart by attracting a uniquely broad customer base, from Millennials to Gen Alpha, even though its clothes are one-size-fits-all. There aren’t many other labels I wore at thirteen that I still wear today. Is it as unusual as I think it is that my fourteen-year-old British cousin wears the same clothes as my twenty-three-year-old friend from college, who doesn’t own an iPhone?

To better understand the brand’s enduring, widespread appeal, I called up Anna, who was studying for grad school finals, for a chat. Anna has lived the full Brandy Melville arc: from outsider to shopper, to employee, to outsider again. I was curious how she understood her experience and the brand as a whole. What did her time at Brandy teach her about girlhood, shopping, and desire? How has a brand with little marketing, bad press, and, honestly, such mediocre clothing endured as a cross-generational status symbol?

Below is an edited version of our conversation.

Ila: When did you first hear about Brandy Melville?

Anna: I remember it vividly. I was at this sleepover in sixth grade, and two of my closest friends had recently transferred to a preppy private school. They were talking about how their classmates dressed differently from the kids from our old school. Everyone was wearing Brandy. I was like, “What is that?” They were flabbergasted that I did not know what it was. I made my mom take me the next weekend, and that’s when my obsession started.

What was the first thing you bought?

I got a navy blue baby tee. I wore it on my first day of high school and in every Triller video I ever made. [Ed. Note for the Olds: Triller was a popular app for sharing videos pre-TikTok.]

How did you start working at Brandy?

I applied for retail jobs like crazy when I was home from college over the summer. I didn’t feel qualified to do anything else. Actually, I was a waitress, but then I was like, this is really overwhelming, so I applied to work at Zara, American Eagle, and Madewell. But I didn’t get any of those jobs.

“When they accepted me, it really changed how I saw myself.”

Oh wow, I always assumed Brandy had been your goal all along!

No, no. I resisted applying. I felt like there had been a decline in Brandy’s coolness. Plus, I thought there was no way I’d get the job because of this myth surrounding their hiring process. People say that they only hire blonde models, but that’s not true. I wanted to avoid the ego hit if I didn’t get it, but part of me also wanted to work there because it was still the ultimate status symbol. When they accepted me, it really changed how I saw myself.

How so?

As someone who was not cool in high school, or at least did not think of myself as cool, I felt like Brandy was not for me. But working there, I was like, “I can claim this now.” Even though the hiring process was basically: “We need warm bodies in here to fold clothes.” There was just an info sheet that I filled out with my Instagram handle. And my Instagram was fucked up, like, I don’t think they checked that shit and were like, “We need her.”

What was on your Instagram?

Oh god. Stuff from early high school. Pre-Accutane, when I had a side part. I guess that’s pretty standard stuff. But still. If anything, they only cared about gender—that I was a girl and young.

Besides shoplifting, were you better at retail than being a waitress?

I was never good at folding the hoodies, but yes, definitely. I loved it.

“When a customer’s boyfriend came into the store, my manager would literally tell me to just move them out of the way.”

How was the day-to-day experience of working at Brandy?

The thing I always say to people when I talk about Brandy Melville stores is that they are a matriarchy. Men feel so uncomfortable and out of place there in a way that I have never seen anywhere else. When a customer’s boyfriend came into the store, my manager would literally tell me to just move them out of the way. A guy would come in, and we’d just watch him. Not even verbally acknowledge him. They never lasted longer than a minute.

There was something beautiful about working in this feminine space where my coworkers and customers were all girls my age. Maybe it was fake, but it was so nice to be in an environment where my coworkers were constantly saying things like, “You look so good in that shirt, you should totally get it!” Or, “I just ate twenty garlic knots for lunch from the pizza place across the street.”

Did this experience teach you anything about what you and other girls your age desired? What do you think is special, different, or important about shopping as an adolescent girl?

I felt like an imposter working there, but the way the customers—the young girls shopping there—treated me showed me they felt like impostors too.

Maybe this is dramatic, but I felt like there was a constant performance happening on all sides. Never in my life have I worked a job where customers are so often like, “You’re so beautiful” or “You’re so pretty” as you’re checking them out at the cash register. Those interactions are not normalized at other stores. Customers feel they have to impress us, even though we are technically the ones serving them.

I learned that most people are just looking for the same validation. I don’t know if this is particularly profound, but I felt like all those girls wanted—and all I wanted—was to fit in.

Has that changed as you’ve gotten older?

Now, I want to have my own sense of style and clothes that are unique to my identity. But at that age, I wanted to blend in. I wanted to want what everyone else wanted.

Are there any insider secrets you can share?

I think that they just recycle backstock. Like, if you ever go into the store and think, wow that looks straight out of 2016, IT LITERALLY IS! They probably brought it up from the basement to fill in a hole in the wall.

Tell me about your last day at Brandy. Did you feel free once you left?

There was a sense that it was the end of an era for me. I knew I would never work there again. I was like, I need to get an internship next summer and get my money up. It felt like I was taking something with me—a new part of my identity—figuratively and literally.

After getting banned from Brandy and being told you couldn’t shop there anymore, did you worry about where you’d buy your clothes?

I probably had some crisis over it. But it’s not like my photo is on the wall; I could probably shop there now. I just don’t have a Brandy Melville-shaped hole in my life.

I’m better off for it. The in-store shopping experience is the worst way to spend your free time as a customer.

“When I was working at Brandy, I thought about it every day. I dreamt about it every night—like, in my dreams, I was checking people out—and men just felt so removed from the equation, from the clothes and the store itself.”

Why do you feel that way, especially compared to the experiences of shopping elsewhere?

I think it would be very easy for me to regress back to my eleven-year-old self if I were shopping at Brandy.

I remember telling my manager once, “This place is so funny, it’s like a panopticon,” and she was like, “What the fuck is that?” But it really is! In terms of the shopping experience, I think Brandy exemplifies how the female gaze is the true panopticon that rules a thirteen-to seventeen-year-old girl’s mind. You know no one is actually watching you, that none of the employees are paying attention to you, but you police your own behavior because you’re performing for someone that doesn’t exist.

When I was working at Brandy, I thought about it every day. I dreamt about it every night—like, in my dreams, I was checking people out—and men just felt so removed from the equation, from the clothes and the store itself.

Do you think that’s why the brand is so ubiquitous?

I think so. It’s at a weird intersection of being really basic—like you’re able to style it when you’re thirteen with leggings and Ugg boots—but it’s also worn by insanely cool girls that are universally acknowledged as cool girls. That versatility is rare, the way it can be super popular at UCSB and Vassar. My friend, who teaches at a public school in Boston, has shown up to class in the same Brandy Melville shirt that a student was wearing. Multiple times!

I also think the fact that the clothes are relatively cheap and plain has something to do with it.

I guess. I don’t think it’s about the clothes at all, though. I feel like Brandy Melville has tapped into some essential quality of what it means to perform girlhood or womanhood. No matter how you perform your femininity, Brandy seems to fit the bill.

If I needed to buy a going-out top, new pants, or a coat, I’d never think, I’m gonna go to Brandy! But if I want my clothing to perform reliably, it’s the perfect store. I’ve never consciously thought, “I need a baby tee with a high-contrast picture of a girl playing guitar on it.”

Where do you shop now?

Like, Madewell. As Judith Butler would say, I am now trying to shift my gender performance to match my new version of impostor syndrome. This time, as a young professional and adult woman.

Am I remembering it correctly that in our first-ever interaction, I asked if you were wearing Brandy Melville?

Yes. But it wasn’t embarrassing. I feel like we were both misreading each other.

