Shop Talk with Street Stack

On Friday, I spoke with my friend Matt Choi of Street Stack about what makes a good shopping city. Matt is an urban planner who works for the Department of Transportation here in New York. He’s also one of my best friends since sixth grade. We had some good banter about why LA is the worst shopping city, and Milan is the best, how to fix New York Fashion Week, and the Milan-Cortina Olympic Opening Ceremony, which played in the background. (Haiti and Mongolia had the best uniforms, IMO.)

You can read his full recap here, and/or watch below! Lmk in the comments if we should these more often…