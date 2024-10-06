It’s been at least 15 years since I stepped foot inside a Victoria’s Secret. One of the last times I visited a store, I was a sad, flat-chested little middle schooler in search of a push-up bra, and the fact that I not only wore one but actually thought I could get away with it still haunts me to this day. Only Lauren Sherman and Chantal Fernandez, two of my favorite fashion writers, could ever make me curious about returning. Their book, Selling Sexy, which chronicles the rise and ultimate unraveling of the iconic American brand, is out on October 8. So, I thought it would be fitting to check in on the company’s Fifth Avenue flagship with them when they were both in town during New York Fashion Week.