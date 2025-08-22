Lynette Nylander is one of the most stylish people I know, but she keeps her shopping secrets close to the vest. She doesn’t post fit pics. She doesn’t wear logos or tag brands on her Instagram. Even if you ask her, face-to-face, where she got something, she may be hesitant to give you a straight answer.

“You SWEAR you won’t write about this in your newsletter?” She recently held out a pinky finger and made me promise not to print the name of her new favorite jewelry store in New York. We shook on it, but I tried to negotiate. Could I share the name of another one of her favorite spots? Maybe one that could use some attention? Pretty please! I’ll paywall it.

“Fine,” she said.