Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

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Sara Gutierrez's avatar
Sara Gutierrez
2dEdited

👩🏻‍🎨 🍏Emilia:👩🏻‍🍳This IS “MY” kind of 🛍️market! 🫐Food 🥬Glorious 🍅Food! ❣️LOVE IT! 🥑🥒🥕

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Gingergeist's avatar
Gingergeist
2d

Been going to lots of farmer’s markets in lower Hudson Valley, lots to discover — appreciate this post!

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