Last Wednesday, I was scheduled to visit the Union Square Greenmarket, the biggest farmers’ market in New York City, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, with chef Flynn McGarry of Cove.

The forecast did not look great: temperatures were expected to reach 98 degrees, smoke from Canadian wildfires was turning the sky hazy orange-gray, and panic about an explosive diarrhea-causing parasite was rapidly spreading across the city. Did he maybe want to reschedule to a day that wasn't quite so apocalyptic…?

“There is no day that I wouldn’t come,” said Flynn when I arrived at 9 am. He’d only been at the Greenmarket for 30 minutes, and his XL extendable Mac Sports wagon was almost full. (He would get there earlier, he told me, but street cleaning doesn’t end until 8:30 am, and he needs to be able to park his van nearby.)

He ran to get blackberries first. He’d also already grabbed armfuls of corn, bags of small “fairytale” eggplants, pattypan squash that looked like colorful flying saucers, and multiple “flats” of fruit. But we still had a lot of ground left to cover.

Flynn back at the market on Saturday.

“I’ve been yelled at by so many old ladies,” said Flynn, who wore his uniform of a t-shirt, khakis, and waterproof hiking boots from On, his new kitchen shoe of choice after his girlfriend, writer and stylist Amanda Lee Burkett, told him they made him look like designer Jonathan Anderson. “They come at me, and they’re like, you’re why I can’t get my tomatoes.” But what else is a guy with a 40-seat, California-inspired, seasonal, and vegetable-forward restaurant to do? The Greenmarket doesn’t offer wholesale, so it’s every chef for themselves out there.

Flynn’s waterproof, non-slip kitchen shoes from On .

Flynn comes to the Greenmarket four days a week, every week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays with Hannah Chirillo, head of purchasing at Cove, who has her own XL wagon to fill, and usually focuses on pre-orders. On this particular Wednesday, we also ran into at least three other chefs, including pastry chef Lauren Schofield, who makes beautiful, fruit-covered cakes, and pastry chef Clodagh Manning of Zimmi’s.

Diarrhea be damned, the Greenmarket is clearly the place to be. I find the whole thing overwhelming, though, even when I’m only getting one tomato, some lettuce, and a decadent muffin back in Carroll Gardens every Sunday, so I asked Flynn to walk me through his approach to buying different fruits and vegetables.

Below are his tips for embracing the chaos, including how to know when a raspberry is good, where he gets various tomatoes, and why he has “stone fruit trust issues.”

“By the end of the trip, I always feel like I need a post-market nap,” he said.

Basil

“If you’re gonna buy basil here at 10 am, you’re just kind of fucked,” said Flynn. He was referring to the fact that it was sweltering hot, and by late morning, most basil plants would be crying for help. “We get most of our basil from our garden, but we’ve also started to keep some in the wine fridge. Not the walk-in, because if it gets too cold, it goes bad. My sister also told me the other day that she bought some basil from Trader Joe’s and put it in a jar of room temperature water, and it kept.”

Berries

“If it’s been pouring for like a week, they’re not going to hit the same. They need to be baked in the sun to taste really good. If you want to be a really OCD farmer’s market buyer, you can check whether it rained upstate or in New Jersey. I’ll talk to the farmers. You can also tell: when raspberries, for example, are very open, they’re drier.”

“Same with strawberries; they also need lots of sun. We’re in a strawberry lull right now. Everyone got them in early April. The craziest New York thing is there’s a huge bump of September/October strawberries. No one acknowledges this, but they’re the best ones. The September strawberries from Samascott are my favorite berries ever. They’re the darkest red you’ve ever seen.”

Eggplant

“Squeeze ‘em. You want small ones to be hard, but for bigger ones, you want a nice little give. Otherwise, it’s not ripe.”

Flowers

“James Durr has the best ones on Saturdays. Luna Family Farm is also consistent. For sunflowers, the longest-lasting ones are from Oak Grove. I’ve never really ever figured out how to keep sunflowers fresh, though. I’ve heard you can blowtorch the bottoms, but my advice is to just enjoy them until they die.”

One purveyor told Hannah to cut the bottoms every single day, and they’ll last for two weeks.

Lettuce

“We buy from farms as far upstate as possible; the colder the climate, the better.”

Stone fruit

“This was a weird year for stone fruit because it was a very late frost. There’s actually a bit of drama, with some people thinking farms are secretly buying from elsewhere… I have stone fruit trust issues after being burned too many times. I don’t pre-order anymore. I have to eat one first, which I can kind of get away with because I buy in bulk. I just got some white nectarines from Caradonna, and you can tell they’re good because they’re slightly pink on the inside.”

Tomatoes

“I go to Campo Rosso on Fridays, Eckerton for heirlooms, and Sycamore for Sungolds. They also do these really amazing mixed cherry tomatoes later in the summer, and have sauce tomatoes. But depending on the point of the season, I’ll just buy as many Sungolds from different places as I can.”

“If you’re buying one tomato, leave it on the counter. But if you’re buying six flats, like we are, you have to keep some in the fridge. We’ll pull them out two days before we use them. If we buy them underripe, we’ll leave them out, but if they’re fully ripe, we don’t really have another option.”

“For me, it’s about consistency [when picking out tomatoes]. You either want the whole thing slightly underripe or fully ripe. Otherwise, you’re going to have a lot of dead spots.”

Bonus: Flynn’s Favorite Farmer’s Market Snacks

“I get a cinnamon roll from Bread’s Bakery, and Lani’s juices are the ones. I had a crazy iced tea from them that tasted like chicken broth. It was really weird, but it was good.”

You can read all of Flynn McGarry’s farmers’ market dispatches on his Substack, The Market Report.

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