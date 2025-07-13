Two weeks ago, my phone was stolen in Marseille while I was on vacation. A minor inconvenience, all things considered. But I did almost have a meltdown at the Apple Store when I got to London, where I spent a dumb amount of British Pounds on a new one, only to be told afterward that because I have Verizon, “it might not really have service in some states.”

Long story short, I returned it at the end of my stay, and have been phoneless in Italy while on vacation for the last week, which has actually been fine, and maybe even good, minus the brief moment I needed it to post something on Instagram for work. (Sorry if I missed your text.)

The reason I’m telling you all this, though, is because when I came huffing and puffing back from the Apple Store, the new Haim album was playing over my hotel room speakers. “Did you put on Haim…?” I asked my boyfriend. “Yeah,” he shrugged. “I wanted to make you feel better.” I burst out laughing. Corny, I know. But so sweet!!! And it worked; I didn’t kill him or anyone else.

I miss my phone mostly because I want to take pictures of myself my beautiful vacation, but also, to quote Addison Rae, I just want to put my headphones on and listen to my favorite song.

Before I lost my phone, I was listening to a playlist by Old Stone Trade, the New York-based studio founded by Melissa Ventosa Martin. Her husband, Walter Martin, is a talented songwriter and musician who also has a newsletter. Every month, he makes a playlist for her to share, and the one he put together for June kicked off my summer just right.

I listened to it so much, I asked Melissa if I could share Walter’s latest playlist for July with you all, and he graciously sent me a few sentences about it:

“I have a lot of old Caribbean records, and this playlist for Melissa’s studio this month includes a handful of knock-your-socks-off finds from Cuba, Curaçao, Trinidad, and Jamaica,” he said. “To my ear, this stuff captures the unique joy and sadness at the heart of the best Caribbean music. I also mixed in a bunch of stuff from around the globe that makes my heart flutter similarly. Oh, and I threw in a Judds song for good measure. Enjoy!”

Can’t wait to listen on my flight home tomorrow. From my computer.

RELATED: