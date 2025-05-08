Last month, when Hannah La Follette Ryan shared her subway dispatch with us, spring was faking us out, and dressing for the weather was a challenge. Now, instead of April fools, she can’t stop seeing foulards. After spending 72 hours in Paris photographing riders on the métro, she’s got a new problem for you to solve: Can you tell the difference between a chic Parisian rider and a New York one…?

“Salut, Les Rats! (English and French share custody of this divisive word.) In April, I was in Paris for a blurry but glorious 72 hours, and I spent much of it photographing on the métro for Subway Hands (a.k.a Métro Mains) and Shop Rat.

The first thing I noticed on the Paris métro was the respectful silence. To a New Yorker’s blown-out eardrums, it’s deafening. The cars don’t even screech as they pull into the station (rubber wheels)!

The second thing I noticed was the subtlety of Parisian styling. The écharpe etiquette was impeccable (the French consider scarves a year-round staple, as they can accentuate and complete le look). Generally, branding was less visible. Sweaters were draped artfully.

When I landed back at JFK, I was bereft. I was convinced I was leaving understated Parisian elegance behind…

Life imitates a Sopranos meme.

…That is, until I rode the subway the next day and noticed something curious: the A train was full of Europeans. Or were they European-passing Francophiles? I approached a passenger wearing his scarf à la Parisian (knotted around his neck). When I asked if he was French, he demurred, but said he lived in Paris for years, pointing to his Champs-Élysée Publicis Drugstore tote bag. Other riders seamlessly blended European and New York styles, incorporating Parisian mainstays like the foulard (a square silk scarf) into their fits. I hate to quote NYC’s shameful excuse for mayor, but maybe New York really is the “Paris of America…”

Below are some classic European styles, plus Parisian influences with a New York twist. Can you guess which photos were taken in what city? Scroll to the bottom for the key. Amusez-vous bien!”

— Hannah

KEY: 1. All Paris. 2. European tourist in New York. 3. New York (UES). 4. New York. 5. Both New York. 6. New York. 7. Both New York. 8. Outfit iPhone notes in Paris. 9. All New York, minus the neck scarf. 10. French passenger going from CDG to JFK. 11. Both New York.

CRAZY POSTSCRIPT: Last night, when I was going over this letter with Hannah, she told me she ran into one of her subjects at an opening this week! His name is Sam Falb, and he’s a stylish writer who said he used to work in PR with a bunch of French people, and I guess their chic sweater habits rubbed off on him. But it gets weirder: his outfits have actually been photographed clandestinely before… By me!!! He also caught me after looking at my IG Stories last May, and introduced himself because we ended up at the same event. What a petit world.

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others. She currently teaches street photography at the International Center of Photography.

RELATED: