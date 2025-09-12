It’s a Monday night, and you’re going to an event at Printemps on One Wall Street hosted by some Substacker you follow who loves Prada. What to wear?

The answer, as captured by photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan, is your very best. Perhaps some toe-revealing flip-flops or a dainty anklet? Green in honor of the Printemps shopping bag? Or layers of gold jewelry? [Gestures in Italian.] Maybe you’re coming from soccer practice; maybe you want to commute to and from without getting blisters. Whatever you wore and why, you looked great.

Below, our resident Subway Rat hit the floor of Printemps to capture everyone’s outfits at the Shop Rat Summit.

“The Shop Rat readership has impeccable attention to detail!!! Looks felt very layered: I approached shooting by elevation. First, I focused on necklaces, then hands and buttons, then footwear. The surrealist parlor game ‘exquisite corpse’ sprang to mind. I felt like I could scramble everyone’s accessories, tops, bottoms, and shoes and make infinite combinations of fire fits.” — Hannah

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others.