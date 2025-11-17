The week after I got back from New Orleans, I moderated a conversation with stylist Kate Young at the Theory flagship store. She shared some styling tips for this time of year: wear color when visiting relatives to seem friendlier, twinsets make packing easier, and a person’s glove size will likely correspond to their shoe size. (But get precise measurements, if you can.)

She also shared some general advice that I found helpful: she likes to take an iPhone photo of her clients wearing an outfit and evaluate the image together, rather than toiling over how it looks in the mirror. (I often make purchase decisions based on mirror selfies; I don’t trust my own reflection.) Also: hem your favorite pants with your most comfortable shoes, not heels, so you actually wear them.

If we did another panel, I’d ask how she pulled off such a perfect up-do for the Chanel x MoMA Film Benefit.

The next day, I got dinner with my favorite shoe designer, Emme Parsons, at Place des Fêtes in Brooklyn. We matched in our Minori boots, which I’ve been wearing everywhere lately. I also complimented her leather jacket, and she told me it was by Nour Hammour, a brand that saw a 49 percent increase in demand this quarter, according to Lyst.

I ate a total of five tacos this week: three at Santo Taco in Union Square with publicist Phoebe Ng, who reminded me that I still need to go to Lei, and two at Taqueria Ramirez in Greenpoint, where I went to after visiting the Systemarosa pop-up at Cueva. I’m still thinking about the meal I had at the latter.

On Friday, I took Jess to La Mercerie for a special “après spree” treat, which felt like Soho’s answer to tea at the Plaza. After, we went to Extreme Cashmere, where I fell in love with a very expensive zip-up.

Below is everything else I did in the first half of the month…

What I wore