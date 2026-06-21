The streets of New York were filled with Knicks merch last week (and still are). But the looks that stood out were the one-of-ones: the custom t-shirts, bedazzled jerseys, and creative combinations of orange and blue. Below are some highlights, plus Hannah La Follette Ryan’s photos from the scene. On the night of the Knicks’ Game 5 win, Ramell-Correen Frederick , or @tattood.cloth on Instagram, offered custom embroidery of images and phrases like “bing bong” on the streets of Fort Greene using his vintage embroidery machine.

First Lady of New York Rama Duwaji wore an upcycled Knicks T-shirt dress by 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Miss Claire Sullivan to the parade.

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson interviewed the “expert tailor” who worked with Karl-Anthony Towns ’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, on her custom looks.

Batsheva sold out of custom t-shirt dresses.

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others.

You can read all of her “Subway Rat” columns here.

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