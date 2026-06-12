Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

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Sara Gutierrez's avatar
Sara Gutierrez
2dEdited

👩🏻‍🎨 🌟VERY IMPRESSIVE!🌟 CONGRATS!🌟

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
2dEdited

I can’t begin to say how beautiful this looks. Community. Unity. And just culture. You are defining culture. You’re building such an amazing brand. I saw it with Molly O shea at Sourcery and I see you doing it. Big ups. This is where it’s at.

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