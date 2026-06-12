Wow, Wednesday night was such a dream!!!

My face still hurts from smiling at all the brilliant and beautiful panelists/attendees of The Sports x Fashion Summit, and my throat still hurts from screaming at the Knicks game, which I watched afterward in a massive, empty new Chinatown dim sum spot called 100 Feast. It was perfect.

Could not have done this without my incredible co-hosts, Sam Herzog and Naomi Accardi of systemarosa . Photo by David Benthal/BFA.

I first want to thank my co-hosts, Sam Herzog and Naomi Accardi of systemarosa, who spent many hours curating an all-star roster of panelists with me and made the event look super chic, among a zillion other things. Also, a huge, huge, huge thank you to Nike for making the event possible and Game Seven for putting it together.

Grazie mille to Balera for the delicious food, and thank you to David Benthal and Hannah La Follette Ryan for photographing.

Naomi Accardi’s panel with Midge Purce, Courtney Mays, and Hami Delimi. Photo by David Benthal/BFA.

Another huge thank you to the panelists for being there—stylist Courtney Mays and Nike mastermind Hami Delimi came a very long way—and sharing such thoughtful, honest, and insightful answers to our questions. Nike got Gotham FC forward and Harvard graduate Midge Purce in the building!!! I was in awe.

Gotham FC forward Midge Purce. Photo by David Benthal/BFA.

Last but not least, thank you for being there! I loved meeting you and seeing your outfits, which I’ll highlight in a separate letter featuring Hannah’s photos.

Below is a recap of some key moments. I learned so much from everyone, and I hope to have more of these conversations in the future. (You really had to be there!!! The quotes below just scratch the surface.) My main takeaways are that there’s still a lot of progress to be made in merging the worlds of sports and fashion, but when they do come together, it’s a beautiful thing.

Photos by Hannah La Follette Ryan.

Photos by Hannah La Follette Ryan.

PANEL 1: “The ESPN-ification of Fashion”

Moderated by me.

A discussion inspired by i-D magazine editor-in-chief Thom Bettridge’s Substack essay about how fashion and sports went mass, resulting in fans becoming “experts” who care just as much, if not more, about gossip, trades, and individual players as they do about the clothes/the game. During the panel, he suggested that Bernard Arnault do his own version of Lebron James’ “The Decision” next time he hires a new creative director, and I agree.

Panelists from left to right:

Left to right: Thom Bettridge, Daniel-Yaw Miller, Madeline Hill, Charlotte Wilder. Photo by David Benthal/BFA.

Key quotes:

Charlotte on why gossip is good: “To talk about sports with a true sports fan, there's so much lore, and I think it’s been used to keep people out in the past. Like, if you don't know this, we're not going to tell you, and you're just gonna have to start from here. It’s like starting Selling Sunset at season 8. It’s a great way to keep out people who traditionally haven't had access to sports media or found themselves represented or spoken to. So what we're trying to do is break down some of those barriers and say, ‘Hey, we'll tell you who these people are. We'll give you the lore. You can start now; it’s not too late.’ Daniel, you said that gossip might have been frowned upon before, and to that point, I think a lot of the media has protected these institutions, saying, ‘We're not going to tell you the unsavory things.’ Now, people have lost trust in institutions, and it's like, Well, why not say what's actually going on? And I think we've seen that in both the sports world and the fashion world.”

Thom’s “hot take” on what cuts through the noise: “I think both sports and fashion have become almost too cultural, in the sense that I feel like 95% things I read about fashion aren’t about clothes, and 95% of what I read about sports isn’t about playing sports—it’s about people being traded or whatever. So I feel like there’s this really amazing magic trick that brands have done—and that journalists have done—of expanding these things outside of what they are. Because it would be boring if fashion were just about clothes. But it’s almost like it’s expanded so far that there’s a desire to actually talk about the actual thing again. […] I just feel like we kind of lost the plot a little bit.”

PANEL 2: What Does an Athlete Look Like?

Moderated by Naomi Accardi of systemarosa.

How brands, stylists, and athletes are working together to push the boundaries of sports style codes.

Panelists:

Courtney Mays , stylist with athlete clients including Breanna Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Sue Bird, and Anthony Anderson

Hami Delimi , global senior brand director of Nike Energy

Midge Purce, forward for Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and the United States national team

Left to right: Hami Delimi, Courtney Mays, Naomi Accardi, Midge Purce. Photo by David Benthal/BFA.

Key quotes:

Midge on how being a part of a team helped her find her personal style: “Growing up, I didn’t really have a choice for my sense of style. My dad’s a single father, and I grew up just wearing whatever my brother wore, so T-shirts, shorts, and sweatpants. It wasn’t until I got a little money that I began to actually explore what I want to wear and what I like. I think being on a team around a bunch of other women is really empowering in a special way. It makes you really confident in making decisions about what you want to do and how you want to present yourself in life.”

Hami on how his background informed the collaborative work he does at Nike today, like the recent X2 collection: “I actually grew up in the 1st arrondissement of Paris, which is really at the center of the city, and my elementary school was literally in front of the historic Chanel building on Rue Cambon. I’m gonna sound old, but at that time, the brand’s fashion shows all happened in that building, so since I was five, all the way until I was ten, it was actually hard to focus four times a year because of the fashion shows happening just next door. [Fashion and sport] used to be completely separate, though. While I was growing up in this environment, I started playing football […], traveling to the suburbs [to play], and being exposed to a world different from the one I grew up in. Navigating these different worlds, moving from one to another, and blending everything helped me find my way and absorb what was relevant in each. Then I started DJing and traveling the world, meeting people, so I guess all that really shaped me as a person, and somehow influenced the way I’m working today.”

Left to right: Naomi Accardi, Midge Purce, Courtney Mays, Hami Delimi. Photo by David Benthal/BFA.

Courtney on how there’s still a lot of work to be done: “I’m so grateful for these moments, because we’re obviously pushing the needle forward in the conversation about the convergence of sport and style, but I think there’s still a lot of logistics that need to happen. Brands aren’t necessarily throwing clothes at me, or you know, excited about athletes. Stylists, and not just me, are doing a lot of educating to the fashion world, because [brands] know LeBron, they know Megan Rapinoe, but they don’t know everybody, and I think a lot of times I’m trying to explain who these men and women are in order to open the doors for them. When I started, nobody cared. And I started with LeBron, so I started at the top. My whole career has been in sports, but we were buying Ralph Lauren. They weren’t giving us Ralph Lauren. I think social media has allowed us to live in a world of illusion. I don’t mean to sound like a Debbie Downer, because I’m not at all, but I think that there’s so much work that needs to be done. I’m happy because, as much as I love styling, I also love talking about the process, so we can educate both the athletes and the brands and work better together. So, yes, there was a time when brands were like, ‘No, thank you,’ and it might have been this morning. […] We’ve always looked to athletes as trendsetters and tastemakers, and I think that the world is now catching up, and I think that there is a larger conversation about race and gender and gender presentation that needs to be had about why we’re just not figuring it out. So I hope that I can keep those conversations going, and that maybe five years from now, when you ask me that question, I can say, ‘Everyone is so excited to work with us.’”

Midge on what the future will hold: “Because of the way AI is embedding itself in culture and society, I think sport will be one of the last places that you can actually get this really raw, authentic human experience. We’ll actually be forced to make sport a greater focal point of fashion and culture because we’ll run out of other options that feel good or satisfy human nature. No one wants to watch robots play. There’s this purity and sanctity in sport that will become even larger as AI continues to kind of dilute the rest of the world.”

PANEL 3: We’re All Stans Now

Moderated by Sam Herzog of systemarosa.

Fashion and sports fanatics come together to find common ground among their obsessions.

Panelists from left to right:

John Colver , stylist and senior fashion editor at Office magazine

Arianna Cho , fashion collector with an archive full of vintage Issey Miyake, Undercover, and Comme des Garçons. (She also co-owns Sake Bar Asoko.)

John Palumbo, Newcastle jersey collector and high school math teacher

Left to right: John Palumbo, Sam Herzog, John Colver, Arianna Cho. Photo by David Benthal/BFA.

Key quotes:

John P. on how the most “valuable” shirt is not always the one that’s worth the most money: “I have shirts from the biggest stars who have ever played the game. But the most meaningful jerseys in my collection are the 1994 Morocco home and away jerseys. I was 11 years old in 1994 when the World Cup was here, and my mom took me to those matches. She took me to see Morocco play Saudi Arabia at Giants Stadium. At the time, we didn’t want to wait in line to get that jersey. Of course, it turns out to be one of the rarest jerseys ever created, and I waited 30 years to finally get it. We lost my mom a couple of years ago, and it brings back the memory of that day: June 19, 1994, going to Giants Stadium when it was 109 degrees outside. Value doesn’t matter; it brings me back to better times.”

John P. on the greatest length he went to get a jersey: “The day before Thanksgiving one year, I didn’t tell my wife where I was going. It was in the middle of COVID, too, so everybody was kind of paranoid. I was like, ‘I’ll be back in a couple of hours…’ I drove from New Jersey, where we live, to Staten Island to meet a Russian guy I’d been talking to on eBay. He didn’t speak much English, but I showed up at his house, and he invited me into his basement. My students love this story. I was like, ‘I’m never coming back.’ But then he shows me the most amazing collection of shirts I’ve ever seen, and I got a shirt I’ve always wanted: a 1983 NASL match-worn jersey from the Dallas Tornados. So it all worked out.” [His wife shrugged and told me he brought her back a cup of coffee.]

John Colver and Arianna Cho. Photo by David Benthal/BFA.

Arianna on how collecting brings people together: “So, I always have a crazy manicure, and I always tell my manicurist to base her work off a collection. Right now, I have Spring ‘97 from Comme des Garçons, for example. One time, I had Spring 2006 Junya Watanabe, and I was walking to the tailor to pick up my clothes, and I saw a girl, and I was like, ‘Wait, your shirt is on my nail!!!’ She laughed, and she recognized what I was wearing, too. I couldn’t even take a picture; it was just too good a moment.”

John P. on his most memorable interaction: “One day, I was wearing a match-worn shirt of Tony Viola’s. (He was the World Cup 1994 goalkeeper from New Jersey.) And I walked past him. I was like, ‘Hey, this is your shirt.’ We got to talking, and he was like, ‘How did you get that??’ It was just one of those wild, full-circle moments. He probably thought I was weird, but I had to stop and say, ‘Hey, I’m literally wearing the shirt you wore 30 years ago.’”

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