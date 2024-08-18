Last September, New York City’s idiot mayor actually did something useful when he mandated that all chain businesses must containerize their trash. The idea was to ameliorate our rat problem, which he is notoriously obsessed with, and make our streets look less disgusting. The new rule went into effect around the same time as fashion week, and you might recall that the @NYCSanitation Twitter account used it as an opportunity to call out Ralph Lauren for not falling in line.

Petty queens.

This week, I was walking down Madison Avenue and noticed that the brand has since changed its ways. All commercial businesses must now containerize their trash, so on trash days, which are Wednesdays and Fridays, the streets are lined with bins. To ensure that each one is returned to the correct storefront after being emptied, many businesses write their address on the sides or, in some cases, the store or brand’s name, which I find extremely funny.

Some brands have even printed their logos on their trash cans, which is just *chef’s kiss*. It certainly looks better, but do they really want to associate their billion-dollar luxury brand with literal garbage? It’s almost as if they couldn’t help themselves, which I find endearing. Whoever made the executive decision meant well. They really tried.

Naturally, trends have emerged along the Avenue. I saw that multiple brands use plastic binder sleeves to keep their paper signs from getting wet.

Loro Piana’s was my favorite. The person who made it not only spelled the brand’s name wrong but also drew a little piano for emphasis. Was this a knowing wink or just a sweet, misguided gesture? Either way, I love it.

It was also funny to see which brand of trash bin each brand chose. Some went with ULINE, others Rubbermaid. Chrome Hearts has a small, all-black, unbranded one (chic), and LoveShackFancy has a short, squat, round one, which is cute but also a little odd-looking compared to the rest.

Guess which brand’s trash this is.

My friend Matt, who writes an urban planning-focused newsletter called

, explained to me that the city does not pick up commercial trash. Instead, each brand or store must contract its own “waste management” company to pick it up, and oftentimes their logos are on the bins as well. Popular ones are Liverpool Carting and Waste Connections of New York Inc. I wonder why. (Looking at you, Tony Soprano.)

If this is Balenciaga’s trash, it’s very on-brand.

Of course, some people still don’t follow the rules, and others are a bit more discreet. I tried so hard to find the Row’s trash, but I simply do not know what they do with it. If you told me they somehow don’t make any, I’d believe you.

Overall, I think it’s a massive improvement from the piles of trash that used to line the streets. I love how New Yorkers have tried to make the best of it. And I love how brands are just gonna brand. Every Wednesday and Friday, I’m on the lookout for more beautiful bins. So if you see something, send me something.

ANNOUNCEMENT: This is my last letter of the summer! I need to take some time to get my sh*t together for fall. I’ve got a lot of great stories and fun things planned, including an event to celebrate one year of Shop Rat (!!!), so stay tuned for more details. As always, thanks so much for reading. If you’d like to support more trash digging in the future, upgrade to a paid subscription today!