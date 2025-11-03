I first heard about the ‘Queen of Prada’ during Milan Fashion Week in 2018. An editor pointed her out to me in a crowd, and I was instantly impressed: she was dressed in the brand from head to toe, styling new pieces with archival ones you could only dream of finding on The RealReal.

Her name is Nicoletta Santoro, and she’s an Italian stylist and creative director whose name is revered within the industry—but one I think everyone should know. To me, she is the epitome of Milanese elegance. I even cut my hair into a triangular bob once to mimic her signature hairstyle…

It wasn’t until last month, however, that I finally had the honor of meeting Nicoletta in person, thanks to an introduction from her son, The New York Times reporter Alex Vadukul. One afternoon at her apartment in Milan, she told me her story and opened her closets—plural—filled to the brim with Prada.

Nicoletta Santoro photographed at home by her husband, Max Vadukul, whose work hangs behind her.

Born and raised in Milan, Nicoletta landed a job at Italian Vogue at the sprightly age of 22. She was pursuing an academic path in languages, but one day, while summer vacationing with her parents in Santa Margherita, her Vogue-inspired outfit of over-the-knee knit tights and shorts caught the eye of Franco Sartori, the magazine’s founding editor, who had a place nearby. He hired her almost immediately to assist the editor Manuela Pavesi while she was on maternity leave.

Manuela, who passed away in 2015, was often described as Miuccia Prada's “right-hand”—a dear friend to the designer who eventually consulted on her collections. The two women became close, according to Nicoletta, after they crossed paths wearing the same vintage Yves Saint Laurent outfit and started chatting.

When Maneula came back from maternity leave, Nicoletta became her full-time assistant. “I was like a puppy,” she said. One afternoon, she tagged along to lunch with Manuela and Miuccia at the restaurant Alemagna, where they dined after shopping the Yves Saint Laurent sale nearby. “The only subject was fashion,” she said. “They were not only fanatics but also cutting-edge. The approach they had was very new and refreshing for me. They discussed trends and how to swim in the opposite direction—if everyone is doing mini skirts, you go long. It was exciting to see their enthusiasm and spontaneity, and the hunt for something new.”

Nicoletta worked with many photographers throughout her career who went on to become the big names, including Peter Lindbergh, Paolo Roversi, and Steven Meisel. But in 1985, she met the love of her life, photographer Max Vadukul, on set for Italian Vogue. (She saw the work he’d done with Yohji Yamamoto and loved the “new and unexpected” energy of his signature black-and-white images.) In 1989, they moved together to Paris, where Nicoletta worked with French Vogue. And in 1995, they moved to New York, with twin children in tow, where Nicoletta began styling for Vanity Fair. But it was here, in the bustle of Manhattan, that she felt she had to reinvent her look.

“It was a very different stage in my life, and I felt that I needed to have a different presence,” she said. “When I was young, I spoke through my wardrobe, which was louder and more eccentric, because I was a very shy and introverted person,” she said. (Her first addiction was Kenzo.) “But when I moved to New York, I immediately felt out of place because it was the moment of minimalism.”

So, Nicoletta traded her Callaghan (she styled the brand in the 1980s) and Romeo Gigli for a complete Prada wardrobe.

At this point in our conversation, she got up from her couch and ushered me over to her closet. When she opened two wood-paneled doors to reveal an explosion of colors, feathers, patterns, and buttons, I gasped. But that was just the beginning…

Next, Nicoletta took me into her bedroom, where she has two dressers full of Prada accessories—jewelry, bags, brooches, and even lingerie, which the brand no longer produces.