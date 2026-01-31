This letter is brought to you for free by UNIQLO . Did you know you can visit any RE.UNIQLO Studio in stores across the US to donate, recycle, repair, embroider, and remake your items? Personally, I went to the 5th Ave location this week. For repairs, the brand offers stitching, patching, taping, or button replacement on most UNIQLO items for just $5. Customers can also have new or owned UNIQLO pieces custom-embroidered. (Get something cute for Valentine’s Day!) UNIQLO has always offered free pants hemming for most pairs over $20, usually available the same day as purchase. And at all UNIQLO stores, you can drop off UNIQLO clothing you no longer need, which the brand will either recycle properly or donate to local organizations, like the Department of Homeless Services here in New York.

The 5th Ave RE.UNIQLO Studio.

We did it! It’s the last day of January, which means it’s time for me to share my annual Repair Month Google Doc. Every year, I cull all the recommendations I get for the best tailors, cobblers, and other menders and put them in one place for you to browse. I also ask a handful of trusted sources to reveal their go-to spots. This time, Chris Black shares where he takes his vintage Levi’s for repair; Melanie Masarin shares a studs store in the Garment District; Jess Graves shares the best cobbler in Atlanta; and Jake Woolf shares his beloved neighborhood dry cleaner.

I’ve learned so much this month and want to thank everyone for sharing their helpful suggestions.

Before we get to the Google Doc…

A quick recap of Repair Month stories…

Plus some trusted tips…

Including a fur repair shop in Massachusetts, someone you can trust with your wedding dress, a drying rack that hangs from the ceiling, and more.

Chris Black of “ How Long Gone ” and Hanover :

Favorite cobbler: I go to Cowboy Shoe Repair in Nolita or Firm Shoe Repair in Union Square. The Firm added a winter-ready big boy Vibram sole to a pair of Thom Browne brogues years ago. Perfect for our current weather.



For other repairs… I go to Standard & Strange on Mulberry Street in SoHo. It's mostly a store for real denim heads and Japanophiles, but Sam, who handles repairs, has become my buddy, so he makes sure I have my stuff no matter where I am in the world. He has kept my favorite pair of vintage Levi's alive and expertly patched the elbow hole in my favorite blue Oxford shirt. This reminds me that I need to take a vintage military parka I got in Japan to him this week!

Melanie Masarin of Night Shade

Favorite tailor: G&G on West Broadway is wonderful but takes a long time (~2 weeks) and is cash only, which feels way more inconvenient than it is. Alba Dry Cleaners & Tailoring on Nassau Street is almost always same day and is the best and only good thing to have come out of TikTok for me.

Misc. repair destination: If your favorite studded item loses a stud, there is a stud-specific store called Star Snaps on W 38th Street. It is amazing.

Handy repair tip: I told you my favorite one :)

Jess Graves of The Love List

Favorite cobbler: Ansley Shoe Repair in Atlanta is the best. Sid Mashburn put me onto them; it’s where he sends all his clients. Vlad is meticulous.

Favorite dry cleaner: I love Meurice for garments that require special care, like cashmere and evening wear. They do flawless work. You pay more, but you can rest assured your sweaters won’t come back warped. And they’ll deliver.

Handy repair tip: Barton Perreira will take specialty lenses that other optical spots can’t handle. I bought a pair of Eyevans in the men’s department at Bergdorf with a special mirrored lens that also needed a prescription. BP was able to preserve the lens integrity on the front while installing the RX on the back.

Menswear writer Jake Woolf

Favorite dry cleaner: Sweet Cleaners at 81st and Lexington. I don’t know if they do anything exceptional or noteworthy here, but they are the nicest cleaners I’ve ever worked with, and that goes a long way. In addition to just being lovely people who always wave when I walk by with my dogs, they are more than accommodating to me and my ridiculous requests, like “I want a break on my pants, but not pooling or dragging on the ground; a little more than a single break, but also a little bit longer than you might think…” I just wanna go on record and say I’m fully aware I’m the world’s most annoying client, but they’ve never even hinted at giving me shit, which is enormously appreciated.

Favorite misc. mender: I took a pair of jeans to get hemmed at a place that wasn’t Self Edge, and I won’t name them, but they pretty much botched it by giving my new jeans a trouser hem instead of a jeans hem. Point is: I will only be going to Self Edge for any hems or repairs from now until the end of time.

Garment care tips: I learned from a care label of a cashmere sweater I bought from Frenckenberger this year that, in fact, “cashmere loves water,” which, considering it’s the nicest cashmere sweater I’ve ever owned, basically sealed the deal that I should be hand washing these pieces instead of taking them to the dry cleaners. That led me to pick up a cashmere-specific detergent from Johnston’s of Elgin, a brand that’s been in the wool business for over 200 years, which makes me trust them. Drying sweaters overnight is kind of a pain in the ass, but the washing part is pretty meditative.

Lizzie Noonan of North Moore consulting , who introduced me to Marie of Ancien vintage .

Favorite tailor: Laura & Melinda. The owner, Mustafa, tailored all of my wedding looks to a T. Very reasonably priced and fast if you need them to be.

Favorite cobbler: David’s Shoe Repair. The first time I went, a guy had just dropped in to say ‘hi’ to David after moving away from NYC. I took it as a sign of how special David is, and I was right. He’s a true wizard with shoes, and if he can’t do something himself, he always knows exactly where to send you.

Favorite dry cleaner: Kingbridge Cleaners & Tailors (two locations, in BK and Manhattan). Not cheap, but maybe your dry cleaner shouldn’t be? They have done an excellent job on black-tie garments, including a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown I’d scored from my mom’s closet. Plus, they’ll pick up and drop off at no extra charge.

Misc. repair destination: Cobbler Express in One New York Plaza. They do an amazing job restoring handbags. I got a secondhand Tom Ford Gucci in white perforated leather (dangerous) that didn’t look too hot upon arrival. They made her look good as new!

Charlotte Von Hardenburgh, design historian, educator, and my friend from the subway !

Misc. repair destination: Forever Furs in Framingham, Massachusetts. While living in Boston, I used to work near this spot, and as a fur devotee, I would always drive by with intrigue. One year, I finally investigated and was not disappointed. The woman who owns this fur repair shop has a cream vintage Mercedes SL Roadster (my dream car) with the license plate “BENZ81,” and this is where I go to get my furs repaired. Also, when I was living in Boston, I stored my coats here during the off-season. They do a meticulous job and have great prices.

Daniela Jacobs of Arc Objects

Tailoring tips: When you have an oversized/baggy shirt that, for whatever reason, you love but know doesn't fit well, add shoulder pads. With a defined shoulder, it instantly becomes much more chic! I like to buy my shoulder pads at Daytona Trimming in Midtown. They also sell all kinds of things you might need for a project like this, like needles + thread, fabric scissors, etc...

…And for a blazer you love that's maybe a little too boxy, add a horizontal strip of elastic across the middle of the back, at the height of your natural waist (on the inside of the blazer so it doesn't show). This will create a subtle gathering in the back, and from the front, you will have a slightly more visibly defined waist. I like to do this with blazers that are oversized but fit perfectly at the shoulders. If elastic feels too scary to install, two safety pins would work, too.

Naomi Mishkin of Naomi Nomi , who taught me how to sew a button .

Garment care tip: Wash your clothes less and hang them to dry. (Yes, even t-shirts). It’ll extend your garment’s life by years, no joke. Go full European by installing a drying rack that lowers from the ceiling to save space. The only things I put in the dryer at this point are socks, underwear, and schmattes (kitchen rags). Not only will it save your clothes… But if you’re measuring water usage, energy, or greenhouse gas emissions, over half of a garment’s environmental impact comes from the wearer washing it. What’s the point in paying up for organic cotton if you’re just gonna fry it in your washing machine after every half-wear??

This sexy, environmentally-conscious man could be you.

Okay, here is the updated Google Doc !!!!!!!!!

Remember that there are multiple tabs. I suggest searching for what you need (jewelry repair, bag repair, dry cleaner, etc.) and also narrowing by your zip code. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, there’s always the Shop Rat chat!

Repair Month, forever. <3