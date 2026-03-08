Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Gutierrez's avatar
Sara Gutierrez
13hEdited

👩🏻‍🎨 💦Anti-AGING water, for $400?💦Are they kidding me? That’s SO 🤣HILARIOUS!Deuterium water! HA! It’s probably water from the tap, that’s sold in a fancy beautifully designed bottle! OR maybe, they finally found: “The Fountain of YOUTH!💧I could use some of that water, by now! “Bottoms UP!”💧🌸Good Health for all!🌸 Emilia: This is one of your very BEST posts! Job Well Done! 😁

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emilia Petrarca · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture