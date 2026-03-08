On Wednesday night, I bit into some blackberries for dessert and experienced an overwhelming sense of disappointment. They were part of an exorbitantly expensive plastic container of fresh mixed berries I’d purchased from Union Market for $16.24 the day prior, so they were about as high-quality as you could possibly get. But they weren’t the perfectly-ripe, individually-wrapped blackberries given out to attendees of The Row’s Fall 2026 fashion show in Paris that same morning. So I felt like a total loser.

Every season, designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen serve some sort of indulgent pre-or post-show snack that means everything and also nothing. Last season, it was bottles of deuterium-depleted, “anti-aging” water, a monthly dosage of which I learned costs around $400. In the past, they’ve also offered pears with wax-dipped stems, minimalist crudites, and Proustian madeleines. (Vogue did a little roundup here.) In addition to blackberries, they also gave out cherries and chocolate on Wednesday. You could see these bites as a statement about the collection, the fashion industry, and/or the state of the world as a whole. But they are simply great social media fodder, since photography is banned during the show.

Of course, the blackberries at The Row were just blackberries, in the same way that $890 flip-flops by The Row are just flip-flops. There is a threshold to how “good” or luxurious either can possibly be. It’s their association with The Row and their exclusivity—you had to be there—that makes them more desirable. And therein lies the power of fashion and good branding.

Speaking of which, I really want a Courrèges clock. They were sent out as invites for the brand’s show. (Here’s a roundup of some other memorable ones.) I’m not seeing any on eBay yet, which is kind of surprising.

What does a Tom Ford martini taste like? Kate Moss brought her pre-show cocktail with her as she sat in the front row. Personally, I wouldn’t be opposed to more alcohol being served at shows.

More than celebrities, the front-row (frow) guests I care about are the designer cliques. Raf Simons showed up to support his former intern-turned-right-hand-man, Pieter Mulier, for his last Alaïa show, and as Becky Malinsky noted, did so in some great shoes that must be coming to a Prada men’s runway soon.

As for footwear trends, WSJ editor Caitie Kelly noticed a Belgians shoes resurgence. You can buy the real thing at the brand’s store in Midtown, which Henri Bendel’s nephew (also named Henri Bendel) originally opened on West 56th Street in 1955 after an inspiring trip to Belgium.

No shoes for the large whale plushy seated front row at Loewe. I love how much valuable real estate they let him take up, fittingly next to Lil Yachty. (Moby Dick ref??)

Dior wins the prize for the most elaborate runway set. Designer Jonathan Anderson built his own garden inside the Jardin des Tuileries, and every lily pad was perfectly placed by an attractive man with waders and a walkie-talkie. I can only imagine the budget…

@thefacemagazine THE FACE on Instagram: "A few words to @jonathan.anderson from …

Finally, a heartwarming note to end on: Jonathan Anderson’s dad is proud of him!

NEXT TIME: A paywalled roundup of my favorite—and least favorite—looks.

