This week, I received a gift guide in my inbox boasting 290 links. Two hundred and ninety links. Respectfully, that is not a guide; that is a list.

I understand the impulse to catalog all of your favorite things, but I tried to edit myself down this year. I was inspired by Helen Rosner, whose gift guides I find exquisitely precise. I’m also inspired by Susan Orlean’s husband, who once gifted her 20 articles of clothing from The RealReal, all from her favorite designers. [Cough.] Matt??

Below are 12 ideas I stand behind, only one of which has an affiliate link, and only two of which are ridiculously expensive. Okay, three. (Plus, a few more recs at the bottom because I couldn’t help myself.)

Since I’m probably not going to make much money from this guide, I should put it behind a paywall. But I’m feeling “generous.” If you’re feeling the same, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or gifting one to a friend.

Thank you, and don’t forget to actually give someone a gift.

A cup that doubles as a candle holder

For the person who lacks storage space but loves to host, check out the work of my brilliant friend, Daniela Jacobs of Arc Objects.

A demanding beach towel

For the coolest person on your spring break trip, Emily Dawn Long is your girl.

A full merino wool ‘fit

For the person who likes a uniform, a Naomi Nomi tie, Oxford shirt, and a chore coat make for an excellent bundle, in every sense of the word.

Machine-washable cashmere socks

For the person who “doesn’t have time” to hand-wash, Alex Mill CEO Mickey Drexler told me he washes these colorful socks in cold water with Woolite. I can confirm this works.

Perfume that smells like a caprese salad

For the person who checks the @mycheapitalianhome Instagram every day, the scent of “Crazy Basil.” Dries Van Noten’s beautiful bottles are also refillable. I recommend smelling every scent at the store.

Olive Oil you don’t have to ship from abroad

For the person who works from home and eats a sad desk salad every day, a limited-edition organic California olive oil approved by chef Flynn McGarry. And me!

Christmas in a glass

For the scrooge in your life who struggles to embrace the holiday spirit, an Italian spirit handmade in Brooklyn with walnuts, citrus peel, allspice, and vanilla. I see it as a holiday dessert that doesn’t require an oven.

A hat for your local nutjob

Last year, people went crazy for my Nuts4Nuts hat, which is still on sale. This year, I’m drawn to one by writer Emma Orlow and her boyfriend, Greg.

A Prada butter knife

For the person in your life who puts shoes in their kitchen cabinets, a Prada butter knife. I bought this for myself when I went to Milan in September.

A faux-designer pill case

For the pill-popping person in your life, make the experience more fabulous with a fake Gucci or Louis Vuitton pill bottle from Zitomer pharmacy. (*Go in-person for more selection.)

An extremely expensive sweater

For someone you really, really, really love… A luxurious zip-up from Extreme Cashmere. I’m annoyed I even tried on the “Goat” color at the new Soho store because now I can’t stop thinking about it. I like the relaxed fit and the thick collar.

An extremely tiny sweater

Buying a newborn a teeny-tiny snap cardigan may be a very cute gift, but it’s also a pretty stupid one. I’m now buying my friend’s babies stuffed animals wearing snap cardigans. Still cute, and they’ll have it forever.

TARIFF DANGER ZONE

Some of the best gifts I gave this year may now be harder to get because of tariffs, which sucks. I still want to highlight some independent designers and stores abroad, though…

MY BATHROOM CABINET

My favorite-smelling candle of the year is from Ffern . I love the reusable steel vessel it comes in.

My favorite-smelling (and most Goop-pilled) soap of the year is the manuka honey brick from Flamingo Estate. It makes me feel like a piece of toast… In a good way.

And the best gift I got myself this year was laser hair removal. Why did I wait this long?? I go to Satori on 5th Ave in Park Slope.

ITALIAN-AMERICAN CORNER

For the Italianx host, a dizzying olive dish by Small Things and an olive-shaped serving set from Big Night x Fredericks & Mae .

For the Italianx stoner, a ravioli-shaped pipe by Edie Parker.

MATT’S CORNER

Matt, whom I cryptically referred to as the “man in my life” in my last gift guide, didn’t bring his laptop to his parents’ house over Thanksgiving (can you even imagine), so I’m writing this for him…

Alright, that’s it. If you want to buy me something nice, I’d like a bottle of the expensive water they gave out at The Row’s most recent fashion show, please. And a hand massage. I think I’m getting carpal tunnel.

RELATED: