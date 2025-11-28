The Shop Rat 2025 Gift Guide
Edited down to 12 ideas.
This week, I received a gift guide in my inbox boasting 290 links. Two hundred and ninety links. Respectfully, that is not a guide; that is a list.
I understand the impulse to catalog all of your favorite things, but I tried to edit myself down this year. I was inspired by Helen Rosner, whose gift guides I find exquisitely precise. I’m also inspired by Susan Orlean’s husband, who once gifted her 20 articles of clothing from The RealReal, all from her favorite designers. [Cough.] Matt??
Below are 12 ideas I stand behind, only one of which has an affiliate link, and only two of which are ridiculously expensive. Okay, three. (Plus, a few more recs at the bottom because I couldn’t help myself.)
Since I’m probably not going to make much money from this guide, I should put it behind a paywall. But I’m feeling “generous.” If you’re feeling the same, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or gifting one to a friend.
Thank you, and don’t forget to actually give someone a gift.
A cup that doubles as a candle holder
For the person who lacks storage space but loves to host, check out the work of my brilliant friend, Daniela Jacobs of Arc Objects.
A demanding beach towel
For the coolest person on your spring break trip, Emily Dawn Long is your girl.
A full merino wool ‘fit
For the person who likes a uniform, a Naomi Nomi tie, Oxford shirt, and a chore coat make for an excellent bundle, in every sense of the word.
Machine-washable cashmere socks
For the person who “doesn’t have time” to hand-wash, Alex Mill CEO Mickey Drexler told me he washes these colorful socks in cold water with Woolite. I can confirm this works.
Perfume that smells like a caprese salad
For the person who checks the @mycheapitalianhome Instagram every day, the scent of “Crazy Basil.” Dries Van Noten’s beautiful bottles are also refillable. I recommend smelling every scent at the store.
Olive Oil you don’t have to ship from abroad
For the person who works from home and eats a sad desk salad every day, a limited-edition organic California olive oil approved by chef Flynn McGarry. And me!
Christmas in a glass
For the scrooge in your life who struggles to embrace the holiday spirit, an Italian spirit handmade in Brooklyn with walnuts, citrus peel, allspice, and vanilla. I see it as a holiday dessert that doesn’t require an oven.
A hat for your local nutjob
Last year, people went crazy for my Nuts4Nuts hat, which is still on sale. This year, I’m drawn to one by writer Emma Orlow and her boyfriend, Greg.
A Prada butter knife
For the person in your life who puts shoes in their kitchen cabinets, a Prada butter knife. I bought this for myself when I went to Milan in September.
A faux-designer pill case
For the pill-popping person in your life, make the experience more fabulous with a fake Gucci or Louis Vuitton pill bottle from Zitomer pharmacy. (*Go in-person for more selection.)
An extremely expensive sweater
For someone you really, really, really love… A luxurious zip-up from Extreme Cashmere. I’m annoyed I even tried on the “Goat” color at the new Soho store because now I can’t stop thinking about it. I like the relaxed fit and the thick collar.
An extremely tiny sweater
Buying a newborn a teeny-tiny snap cardigan may be a very cute gift, but it’s also a pretty stupid one. I’m now buying my friend’s babies stuffed animals wearing snap cardigans. Still cute, and they’ll have it forever.
TARIFF DANGER ZONE
Some of the best gifts I gave this year may now be harder to get because of tariffs, which sucks. I still want to highlight some independent designers and stores abroad, though…
In Dublin, Jennifer Slattery makes hand-embroidered table linens. I got a bundle for my friends who got married, with their names and wedding date.
In Rome, Atelier Bomba makes beautiful men’s sweaters. (An online store is apparently coming soon?) I got one for Matt’s birthday this year. The De Clercq sisters also sell more whimsical knitwear.
If you’re in Paris, grab a bottle of my favorite perfume by Ormaie.
If you’re going to Sifnos, check out Sifnos Stoneware and Lembesis Pottery.
And if you’re in London, pick up this Cawley wool ruffle collar as a gift.
MY BATHROOM CABINET
My favorite-smelling candle of the year is from Ffern. I love the reusable steel vessel it comes in.
My favorite-smelling (and most Goop-pilled) soap of the year is the manuka honey brick from Flamingo Estate. It makes me feel like a piece of toast… In a good way.
And the best gift I got myself this year was laser hair removal. Why did I wait this long?? I go to Satori on 5th Ave in Park Slope.
ITALIAN-AMERICAN CORNER
For the Italianx host, a dizzying olive dish by Small Things and an olive-shaped serving set from Big Night x Fredericks & Mae.
For the Italianx stoner, a ravioli-shaped pipe by Edie Parker.
MATT’S CORNER
Matt, whom I cryptically referred to as the “man in my life” in my last gift guide, didn’t bring his laptop to his parents’ house over Thanksgiving (can you even imagine), so I’m writing this for him…
For serious lads, he recommends a Stone Island x Dave vinyl. (Matt’s opinions are his own; I do not endorse this.)
He also likes the Real Madrid “kit,” or long-sleeve jersey.
To prove to you that he knows how to dress, he told me to link to this Beams Plus beanie and this MFPEN shirt. Nice!
And last but not least, he recommends this book by his friend, Calum Jacobs: A New Formation: How Black Footballers Shaped the Modern Game.
Alright, that’s it. If you want to buy me something nice, I’d like a bottle of the expensive water they gave out at The Row’s most recent fashion show, please. And a hand massage. I think I’m getting carpal tunnel.
