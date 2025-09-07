Hi Everyone,

Very excited for the Shop Rat Summit on Monday!

The waitlist is now closed, but thank you to everyone who signed up. Your interest makes me want to do more (and bigger) events like this in the future. Substack will also be videotaping the event so that you can watch it on YouTube afterward.

Below is a general run of show so that you can plan accordingly…

Enter through the One Wall Street entrance of Printemps and take the escalator up to the Salon.

Drinks and bites will be served starting at 6:00 pm. Panels will start at 7:00 pm and run for a tight 30 minutes each, hopefully with time for audience questions. Seating will be available, but not reserved. If you plan on staying for the whole thing, maybe eat a big lunch!

PANEL 1: What Does a Modern Store Look Like?

Time: 7:00-7:30 pm

Speakers:

PANEL 2: What Makes a Shopping Newsletter?

Time: 7:30-8:00 pm

Speakers:

Jalil Johnson of Consider Yourself Cultured

Laura Reilly of Magasin

Rachel Tashjian, fashion critic for The Washington Post and author of both Post Runway and Oplent Tips

PANEL 3: Have We Reached Peak Gift Guide?

Time: 8:00-8:30 pm

Speakers:

See you Monday!

Emilia :)