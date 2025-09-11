Thanks so much to everyone who came to the first (annual?) Shop Rat Summit at Printemps on Monday night. I loved looking out into the crowd and seeing everyone smiling and taking notes.

The feedback I’ve gotten so far is that the panelists were terrific; subscribe to their respective newsletters if you haven’t already. They each brought their own singular and brilliant perspective to the table—and such quick wit! I’m still laughing about this tweet Rachel mentioned, and the horse that Kaitlin said she once put in a gift guide…

Rachel Seville Tashjian, Laura Reilly, Jalil Johnson, and moi. Photo by Jeremy Cohen.

For those who were unable to join us or stay for the entire event, I’ve embedded videos of each of the three panels (below) and highlighted some of my favorite quotes.

Photo by Jeremy Cohen.

I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make this happen, including Substack and the team at Printemps. Merci beaucoup, and see you at the next one!

PANEL 1: What Does a Modern Store Look Like?

Panelists from left to right:

Favorite quotes:

“Yes, I hope people will want to buy the things, but what I really want most as a shop owner is for them to walk in and feel glad they did, even if it was just to take a beat, look at some pretty things on the shelves, and walk out feeling delighted. Maybe they chatted with somebody about their favorite olive oil, or what they're making for dinner tonight. I think in-store experiences have to do with real-life connections.” — Katherine

“There are two types of guests: There's the guest that's coming to dine, and then there's the guest who is coming to shop. That helps you double your audience because the people who can afford a $1,000 pair of sneakers are probably different from the people who can't. More people can potentially afford a $7 cup of coffee, and they'll be here every day.” — Gregory

“Alex Mill is a small brand. We don't hide that; we cherish it. We think big, but act small, and make sure that everything has a personal touch point. When you see our Instagram—when you see one of our dance videos, or when you see behind the scenes—you walk by our store and think, oh, gosh, I need to get in there, because we've found our way into your hearts and minds in some crazy way. The best stores are an extension of that.” — Somsack

“I think vintage is modern, but I also think that when I started about 10 years ago, it was an alternative to fast fashion, and now it's an alternative to fashion, period. I went shopping today to try to find an outfit [for this event], and I ended up just wearing something from my own store. Everything was $1,000. Vintage is the alternative, and at Sorbara’s, we’re offering an elevated vintage experience. At a $500 to $300 price point, you're getting a lavish pair of Armani pants, as opposed to, I don't know, acetate. To put it bluntly.” — Kathleen

PANEL 2: What Makes a Shopping Newsletter?

Favorite quotes:

The Washington Post

On what makes someone a good shopper:

“I think we overthink this idea of ‘editing.’ The shopping spree is powerful and remains significant in film, television, and literature for a reason. […] I think buying a lot of stuff is so great. We should all be allowed to buy stuff.” — Rachel

“My very first memory is waking up in a mall, so I feel like I was born to shop.” — Jalil

On what makes a good shopping story:

“Treating mood and ambiance and these things that seem ephemeral as news or information that's actionable. What propels something beyond a roundup of links is having that feeling of authority, storytelling, and information.” — Rachel

“One of the biggest things I learned [when I worked at Saks] is that people were buying a lot of stuff, but they were also returning it. So, my thought was: if you want to curtail people returning their items, you should show them different ways to wear them. And so that's what I morphed my newsletter into. Of course, I want to tap into the feelings that I'm feeling at the moment and what's happening on the runway. But also, here are 15 ways that you can wear a flip-flop and not feel lost.” — Jalil

“Whenever I see a shopping story, and I'm like, I wish I wrote that, it's because the writer found something that's happening in the ether and was able to articulate it or distill it right on time. Everything passes so quickly, but it doesn’t matter; it’s about seeing it in that moment, calling it out, and celebrating it for what it is. It’s about tapping into something that everyone's feeling, sensing, or wondering—maybe it’s a specific product, or a nebulous brand, but it unites us in our subconscious.” — Laura

PANEL 3: Have We Reached Peak Gift Guide?

Panelists from left to right:

Favorite quotes:

On what makes a good gift guide:

“To me, gift guides are a literary product. I read them to hate them. I read them because they're fun. I don't care about the shopping element. Unshoppable is the best. […] I like to imagine the richest woman alive—I always start from that point. I want my gift guide to frustrate people. If I don't publish, it's because I'm like, This is too accessible. I want it to be truly outlandish and outrageous.” — Kaitlin

“I often think about my brokest friend. I love the specificity of a gift that a broke person gets for another broke person. […] Gift guides are such a precise way of understanding somebody and their network of relationships, and the way that they live in the world.” — Rayne

“I think what makes a good gift guide is a) playing to your audience, knowing who your audience is, and making a product that’s going to make them happy, and b) leading with your taste first. The whole reason you have this platform in the first place is because people trust your point of view. So go with your gut and don’t entirely rely on what’s being pushed on an affiliate network.” — Jess

On gift guide fatigue:

“I welcome the competition.” — Kaitlin

“I think there's a sense of fatigue with being soullessly sold something because, of course. […] I also think people just love to complain about stuff. People are always like, ‘Gift guides suck,’ and it's like, well, then why is everyone reading mine all the time?” — Rayne

NEXT TIME: Photos from our resident “Summit Rat” of what everyone wore!