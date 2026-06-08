The Sports x Fashion Summit Lineup
Now ending just in time for the Knicks game!
Hi Everyone,
So excited for the Sports x Fashion Summit on Wednesday!!!
Over 450 people signed up, which is crazy, but there are still a few spots left…
Below is a general run of show so that you can plan accordingly.
Date: Wednesday, June 10
Address: The Aula gymnasium at 268 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Time: 5:00 - 8:00 pm
Drinks and bites will be served starting at 5:00 pm. Our friends at Balera are catering, which means you should definitely get there on time!
Panels will start at 6:00 pm sharp and run for a tight 30 minutes each, with time for audience questions. Seating will be available, but not reserved.
The event will now end by 8:00 pm, just in time for you (and me) to watch the Knicks game. Amen.
PANEL 1: “The ESPN-ification of Fashion”
A discussion inspired by i-D magazine editor-in-chief Thom Bettridge’s Substack essay about how fashion and sports went mass, resulting in fans becoming “experts” and craving volatility.
Time: 6:00 - 6:30 pm
Panelists:
Thom Bettridge, editor-in-chief of i-D magazine
Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder of The Sports Gossip Show
Daniel-Yaw Miller, award-winning journalist and author of “SportsVerse”
PANEL 2: What Does an Athlete Look Like?
How brands and stylists are working together to push the boundaries of sports style codes.
Time: 6:45 - 7:15 pm
Panelists:
Courtney Mays, stylist with athlete clients including Breanna Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Sue Bird, and Anthony Anderson
Hami Delimi, global senior brand director of Nike Energy
PANEL 3: We’re All Stans Now
Fashion and sports fanatics come together to find commonalities between their obsessions.
Time: 7:30 - 8:00 pm
Panelists:
John Colver, stylist and senior fashion editor at Office magazine
Arianna Cho, fashion collector with an archive full of vintage Issey Miyake, Undercover, and Comme des Garçons. (She also co-owns Sake Bar Asoko.)
John Palumbo, serious Newcastle jersey collector
See you on Wednesday!
Emilia :)
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👩🏻🎨 ☘️WOW! I’m sure, it will go very well! 🌟👍🏻🌟