Hi Everyone,

So excited for the Sports x Fashion Summit on Wednesday!!!

Over 450 people signed up, which is crazy, but there are still a few spots left…

Below is a general run of show so that you can plan accordingly.

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Address: The Aula gymnasium at 268 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012, USA

Time: 5:00 - 8:00 pm

Drinks and bites will be served starting at 5:00 pm. Our friends at Balera are catering, which means you should definitely get there on time!

Panels will start at 6:00 pm sharp and run for a tight 30 minutes each, with time for audience questions. Seating will be available, but not reserved.

The event will now end by 8:00 pm, just in time for you (and me) to watch the Knicks game. Amen.

Graphic by Kimberly Bager.

PANEL 1: “The ESPN-ification of Fashion”

A discussion inspired by i-D magazine editor-in-chief Thom Bettridge’s Substack essay about how fashion and sports went mass, resulting in fans becoming “experts” and craving volatility.

Time: 6:00 - 6:30 pm

Panelists:

PANEL 2: What Does an Athlete Look Like?

How brands and stylists are working together to push the boundaries of sports style codes.

Time: 6:45 - 7:15 pm

Panelists:

Courtney Mays , stylist with athlete clients including Breanna Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Sue Bird, and Anthony Anderson

Hami Delimi, global senior brand director of Nike Energy

PANEL 3: We’re All Stans Now

Fashion and sports fanatics come together to find commonalities between their obsessions.

Time: 7:30 - 8:00 pm

Panelists:

John Colver , stylist and senior fashion editor at Office magazine

Arianna Cho , fashion collector with an archive full of vintage Issey Miyake, Undercover, and Comme des Garçons. (She also co-owns Sake Bar Asoko.)

John Palumbo, serious Newcastle jersey collector

See you on Wednesday!

Emilia :)

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