In March, the Metropolitan Opera hosted the theatrical equivalent of the Super Bowl: a series of performances of Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, each running for five hours with two 30-minute intermissions.

The New York Times declared it the “event of the season,” while New York magazine said it was a “peak of the Met’s past decade.” Lise Davidsen, the Norwegian soprano who played Isolde, is widely considered a once-in-a-generation talent.

Those unfamiliar with opera (me) might assume that attendees of such a momentous occasion would pull out all the sartorial stops. Gowns! Opera gloves! Heck, maybe even a tiara. But no. According to my fabulous friend, Kimya Zahedi, and her fabulous mother, Nassrin Iromloo Zahedi, you can spot an opera regular by their understated elegance.

Kimya and Nassrin at the Met Opera in March. Photo by Hannah La Follette Ryan .

Kimya and Nassrin are serious opera-heads. Nassrin, a retired cosmetic dentist, fell in love with opera as a teenager listening to the classical music radio station in Iran. Her love of opera intensified when she moved to the US following the Iranian Revolution. After settling in New York, she spent most of her time studying alone at home for the dental Board Exam, watching opera showings on Channel 13, and decorating her bathroom with pictures of her favorite opera singers.

Kimya, an immigration lawyer in New York, grew up watching her mother get dressed for the opera. “I just loved the way she looked on her opera evenings and would imagine the elegance and magic of the opera house,” she said. When Kimya was 10 or 11, Nassrin brought her to her first opera: The Magic Flute at the Met. They’ve been traveling the world to see operas together ever since.

“I love opera because it’s a full sensory experience,” said Nassrin. “I’m immersed in the music and feel like I’m part of the stories. Opera also gives me endless things to think and talk about. Discussions of operas are the best conversations of my life and cover every topic.”

A great deal of consideration goes into their outfits, but only so that they don’t have to think about them at all during the performance. Rather than going for something flashy, they take a more practical approach. Not only do they need to be comfortable in their seats for hours on end, but they also need to be able to use the restroom quickly at intermission, avoid the coat check line without freezing, and choose fabrics and jewelry that won’t distract.

I’ve never been to the opera, but I plan to go one day, and I’m so glad I called up Kimya and Nassrin before I did, because I would have made more than one faux pas. Below are their tips and tricks, which they plan to share soon in a cheeky book of opera dos and don’ts.

Emilia: Walk me through each of your outfits for Tristan and Isolde. At six hours long, it’s like a marathon, but sitting down. Are you thinking about comfort? Do you pack granola bars in your pocket? What’s your strategy for such a long show?

Nassrin: I have many pants in my closet that I call my “opera pants.” They’re elegant and elevated pants. On this evening, my opera pants were made of thick black silk with an elastic waistband. I wore them with a cream-colored silk shirt. I never tuck in my shirt, because sometimes there’s a long line to get to the ladies’ room, and you don’t want to make other people wait by having to tuck in your shirt. You want something that is quick, practical, and still looks good. On top, I wore a black, floral Dries Van Noten jacket.

Kimya: In general, it’s a lot of nice pants, heeled boots, or a nice, comfortable heel, a shirt, and a jacket or a coat. Personally, I get cold. You never know what the temperature will be in the opera house. Sometimes it’s absolutely freezing, and you want a layer to put over your legs and bundle up. So, a jacket is great. On the other hand, you don’t want to check a coat. So I try to wear something warm enough to get from the train to the opera without freezing to death, but not so warm that I end up with a huge, chunky coat in my lap. The reason why you don’t want to check a coat is that everything at the opera has a long line. There’s a long line for the coat check, there’s a long line for the bathroom, there’s a long line for the drinks, etc. So whatever you can do to streamline the number of things you’re holding and the need to get in line for is great. Also, at the Met, there’s a ticker in front of every seat that translates the opera into English. So you absolutely cannot hang anything from the back of your seat.

Wow, I had no idea. I’m glad you told me that.

Kimya: And no perfume!

Nassrin: Or up-dos! I rarely go to openings anymore because a lot of women dress up and get their hair done up. They’re often not regulars, and they want to look fancy. For someone like me, who is not tall, it makes my viewing experience very uncomfortable.

Kimya: Yeah, no up-dos. No hats. No noisy bangles. No shiny sequins. No clicky sandals. No distracting perfume. That night, we abided by all of these rules. I wore vintage leather pants that [my husband] Maxime’s aunt gave me, patent-leather Christian Louboutin boots with a chunky low heel, a white t-shirt (so no tucking in), and a vintage, black floor-length jacket that I got in Finland for $15, which was warm enough for that day. Jewelry-wise, I wore a vintage Tiffany chainlink bracelet that I know doesn’t clink. And I prefer wearing glasses instead of contacts. Sometimes you get dry eyes, or sometimes they use fog or smoke, and then it really messes up my eyes. Oh, actually, I lied; I didn’t abide by all of our rules that night. I wore the wrong bag. I wore my new silver Dries Van Noten bag, and it was on my lap when the opera started. I noticed that the light was reflecting off it, and I put it on the ground, which is fine, but I noted for myself: You know better than this. I’ve learned from my mom that, as an opera-goer, you have to be conscious of other people’s comfort, because it’s a fully sensory experience that can be ruined so quickly.

Are there specific dress codes for each opera? Or do you just learn from experience?

Kimya: No opera house on earth is doing exceptionally well—I don’t know that for a fact, but I feel pretty comfortable saying that—so there’s an effort on behalf of the opera community to make opera more accessible to people, whether it’s making tickets more affordable, making the space seem less high-brow and opulent, etc. So I assume the Met probably won't explicitly give any dress code guidance. [Ed. Note: There is no official dress code at the Met Opera or the San Francisco Opera. La Scala in Milan prohibits shorts, tank tops, and flip-flops.]

Nassrin: The city you’re in, the opera house, the opera itself, and the day you go—all of these factors influence what to wear. If you’re going to an opening night of an opera at the Met, for example, you usually dress up. But if you’re a regular opera-goer, you don’t wear a long gown. You usually wear a black suit or cocktail attire. If you are in La Scala in Milan, however, you may wear a long gown.

Why wouldn’t you wear a gown to an opening night at the Met?

Kimya: Different opera houses have different cultures of dressing. At the Met, it’s very normal for people to come in normal clothes. Some people show up very dressed up, and other people show up very dressed down. It’s something I love about the Met. My mom goes to the opera every week. So it doesn’t make sense for someone who’s a regular opera goer like that to get so dressed up every time, right?

Nassrin: Yes, that’s true. It’s about practicality. Like many New Yorkers, I usually walk to the Met, or I take the bus across the park. So while I do wear something that is dressy, it has to be comfortable and practical. I’m not going in jeans with sneakers. I have seen people do that, though. Some people dress up because they are going to the opera for a special occasion. But usually, if I see someone wearing a long gown, I know they are not regular opera-goers. That said, there is an opera club within the Metropolitan Opera building. When I go there, I dress up a little more. Men will usually wear tuxedos, and women will wear long gowns. At the end of this month, I’ve been invited to go to a dinner there, and I already know what I’m going to wear.

Kimya: What is it?

Nassrin: I’m seeing Eugene Onegin.

Kimya: No, what are you wearing to it?

Nassrin: Oh, I’m wearing a black and white Michael Kors skirt with a sleeveless turtleneck top.

Kimya: Okay, so that’s not really black tie. You’re just dressing up.

Nassrin: No, not black tie. But men wear tuxedos, and the last time I went to an event at that club, I wore a long black dress.

Do you guys share clothes for the opera?

Kimya: Oh, yeah, we share clothes for everything.

Nassrin: When I travel [to see the opera], I do borrow some of Kimya’s coats and jackets. Kimya has a lot of long jackets. It makes anything I wear very chic and modern.

Kimya: The traveling opera thing is a whole different fashion conversation. The packing has to be light; you’re taking trains, staying in Airbnbs, traveling in a group, etc. And you’re not just going to the opera, so you have to have versatile outfits. Long jackets are great because they elevate a simple shirt and pants.

Have you ever made a dress code faux pas?

Kimya: In 2017, when my mom took me to the most esteemed opera festival for Wagner fans in Bayreuth, Germany, we didn’t have any knowledge of what the customs were. So we went as Met Opera-goers. It was six-hour operas with long intermissions, in the original opera house that Wagner designed, so no air conditioning and wooden seats. And there were a lot of older people, so we figured people would dress for comfort, right? That’s the New York mentality. And it wasn’t the case. Everyone was decked out. We walked down the spiral staircase at our hotel—we still laugh about this—and we saw all these people dressed up in diamonds and tuxedos. There were people passing hors d’oeuvres and champagne. We thought there was a wedding. We didn’t realize we were all going to the same place. I said, “Mom, is this…?” We were midway down the stairs, and I was suddenly like, “Mom, let’s go back up.” She was like, “We can’t, it’s too late. Just hold your head up and let’s go.” We had pillows in a canvas tote bag for the wooden seats. The person sitting next to us asked us very sincerely if the airline had lost our luggage. [Laughs.] We learned very quickly that no one in Bayreuth, Germany, is dressing for comfort to go to the opera. This is an elite event. You could be 89 years old, but you are in a gown, full makeup, and all your diamonds. That’s something we learned.

Nassrin: Speaking of packing for opera travel, at places like Glyndebourne or Garsington [in the U.K.], you also have to walk on grass, so you need chunky heels.

What about other opera houses in the States? Is San Francisco fancier?

Nassrin: No, San Francisco is not fancy. None of them is as fancy as La Scala in Milan.

Kimya: Does that have anything to do with the frequency of programming? Like the Met, for example, has an opera every single night.

Nassrin: No, the Met dress code is like that because it’s mostly people from New York. Regulars are often people who also regularly attend Carnegie Hall and the Philharmonic. They take the train or bus, and if the weather is good, they walk. It’s the culture in New York to dress up and look elegant, but you also have to be comfortable. Even today, I was at the park, and I saw a young person pushing a stroller with heels on, and I thought it looked silly. You don’t see that in New York. Maybe in Europe, but not New York.

What’s the fanciest, most exclusive opera on earth?

Nassrin: The Salzburg Festival in Austria and the Bayreuth Festival in Germany.

Kimya: People wait like ten years to get off the waitlist for the Bayreuth Festival.

Nassrin: The year that Kimya and I went, I had to use a lot of leverage to get us in.

And you dress up for that now?

Yes, I dress up for that, and I’m looking forward to dressing up for it this coming summer.

Wow. Well, I’ve learned so much, thank you.

Nassrin: Good luck with your first opera. I hope that you become a regular.

Do you have a recommendation for what I should see first?

Nassrin: Oh, yes. There’s Eugene Onegin and La Traviata. Innocence is also on. It’s about a school shooting in Finland. It’s very modern, but it’s a fabulous opera.

Kimya: Go see La Traviata if you can.

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