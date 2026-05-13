Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

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athenaak's avatar
athenaak
14hEdited

As a regular Met Opera-goer, this is spot on. I’ll also note that I see a number of fellow patrons just having fun with creative outfits — I love it, it feel personal and celebrates the occasion.

La Traviata is a good starter opera, I’d also suggest La Boheme, The Magic Flute. I love the contemporary operas too for those who are more adventurous and want to see how the art form is evolving (it doesn’t have to be stuffy!).

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natasha's avatar
natasha
18h

This was terrific and Innocence is indeed terrific; it expanded my understanding of what opera can do, say, and be.

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