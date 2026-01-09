This letter is part of Repair Month, a series dedicated to taking better care of stuff instead of buying more of it. Join the discussion thread here.

In February 2024, Marie Laffort listed some mid-century modern furniture she’d refurbished on Facebook Marketplace. She planned to launch an official website for her vintage business in the near future, but figured she could at least get the ball rolling in the meantime.

“Her photos were by far the most aesthetically driven ones I'd seen on the site,” said Lizzie Noonan, who happened upon Marie’s page while scrolling one day. Lizzie was particularly struck by her listing for an extendable walnut dining room table in the style of a well-known Bruno Mathsson design. “I was like, Am I being catfished??”