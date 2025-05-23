Last time I was in Rome, I visited the studio of a knitwear brand called TL-180, and fell so in love that I walked away with five new things. I packed all of them for my most recent trip, and went to two more knitwear-heavy stores, so I figured now would be a good time to tell you about them. They’re all small, independent, and not super touristy (two of them also used to sell to Barneys, sigh). Together, they make brands like Ciao Lucia look like the Instagram bait that they are. But each one is very different. Below the paywall is more info and photos, plus a TASTY BONUS: My boyfriend’s ranking of all the pasta all'amatriciana we ate over five days. (He ordered it at every single restaurant.) ((Yes, I am milking him for content.))