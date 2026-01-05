This “Repair Month” letter is brought to you for free by Theory.

Every time it’s Repair Month, I get tons of questions about knitwear: what’s the best way to fight moths and mend holes? How do you wash your delicates? And is there anything that cannot be washed, ever?

In an effort to answer some of your questions and educate myself, I sought the advice of Rachel Cheang, an expert on the knitwear team at Theory. I have purchased a number of well-priced sweaters from the brand over the years, and I still have all of them, which I think speaks to their high quality. (The brand is also committed to sharing information about its practices, the materials it uses, and how to care for them, which is why I was able to visit its studio this winter and see the knitwear team in action.) Still, I find sweaters intimidating. I want to be selective, since they take up so much room in my closet, and I’m afraid to wear anything too nice, in case I ruin it.

After speaking with Rachel, though, I realized that many of my sweater-related fears stem from a lack of information. She helped me think about them less as fashion objects and more as precious, hairy little creatures that I need to care for and be conscious of. “They’re like little pets in your closet,” she said, which made me love them even more.

Below are some of Rachel’s best tips for sweater care, specifically cashmere. I learned so much!

Buy sweaters in person.

“When you’re purchasing a sweater, I think it’s better to do it in person so you can evaluate the condition of the fiber,” said Rachel. This is especially true for vintage sweaters, which may have experienced some wear and tear. Here’s how she would evaluate cashmere quality overall:

Hand-feel : “It should feel buttery in your hands, not slick. (Slickness often means a sweater has been over-washed to create a ‘softer’ effect. But the softener’s silicone coating weakens the fibers.) If it feels itchy, it’s a cashmere blend, which is lower in quality but more affordable.”

Retention : “When you gently pull or stretch the cashmere, it should come back to its original form naturally. If it sags or remains stretched out, this is an indicator that the fiber might not be the best.”

Thickness: “Overall, the surface hair/stitches should look even, not thinning in some areas, and it should feel light.”

For vintage sweaters, if they’ve been worn 20-30 times (or about 10 percent of their lifespan), the fibers will start to rise, or get fuzzy, and you’ll see pilling. If they’ve only been worn a few times, you won’t.

Hand-wash after four or five wears.

Rachel uses The Laundress’ wool and cashmere shampoo to hand-wash her sweaters at home after around four or five wears. [Ed. Note: I use Soak.] This way, she gets out any oils, which can attract critters, and it’s nourishing for the cashmere fibers. (She also recommends baby shampoo for this reason.) “When [your sweaters] dry out, that’s when you’re more likely to get holes,” she explained.

For washing, Rachel recommends cold water, as warm water can cause fibers to shrink. And be gentle. “Usually, when you hand-wash, you try not to rub or twist or anything,” she said.

When Rachel is done washing, she’ll lay her sweaters flat on a towel, put another towel on top, and roll everything up to get out as much water as possible. At this point, you can also re-block your sweaters if they’ve gotten stretched out of shape.

When it’s time to dry, keep your sweaters away from radiators. “Some people blow-dry their sweaters, and I would not recommend that,” said Rachel. To speed up the process, she’ll put a dehumidifier next to them.

Finally: “Make sure [your sweaters] are as dry as possible before you put them away so they don’t get mold,” said Rachel. And fold them instead of hang-drying so you don’t stretch them out or get more holes.

Use a brush instead of a shaver.

“I personally wouldn’t use a shaver,” said Rachel. “With natural fibers, you’re cutting away at them every time, so, eventually, there will be no fiber left...”

A brush helps refresh your sweaters, especially brushed cashmere. Speaking of: DO NOT WASH YOUR BRUSHED CASHMERE! Dry clean it, instead. Otherwise, it will get felted and not be as airy.

For pilling, you can use a comb. (I also use these fabric lint brushes for everything.)

Wear a layer under your sweaters.

Cashmere is a treat to wear, and you should treat it that way. “You get maybe 300 to 400 wears out of a sweater in its lifetime,” said Rachel. And this is only true if we’re talking about high-grade cashmere (check the label) that has been well cared for, and isn’t recycled. The lower the grade, the shorter the lifespan.

If you have a sweater you love and never want to take off, Rachel recommends wearing something like a Uniqlo AIRism tee or Heattech underneath to reduce body contact and help extend its life as much as possible.

For cashmere sweatpants, which you probably don’t want to wear anything under, Rachel recommends looking for a tighter knit with a bit more structure. Theory, for example, uses a felted rib wool-cashmere blend (90% wool, 10% cashmere) because it has fewer fibers, making it more compact and durable.

Dry clean everything at the end of the season.

Rachel dry cleans all of her sweaters once a year—not so much because she feels she has to, but rather “for [her] own sanity.” Hand-washing everything would take forever, and this way, she knows her sweaters are in tip-top condition before she stores them away. “You want to make sure they’re as clean as possible so you don’t attract home guests,” she explained. “When it hits 65 degrees, I’m like, Okay, we’re done.”

Store in a cloth bag with cedar balls.

Some people put their sweaters in airtight plastic bags to keep pests out, but “you need to let the fiber breathe,” said Rachel. She prefers cloth bags, which she fills with cedar balls for pest control. “If you’re going to put [your sweaters] in an airtight bag, pull them out sometimes to let them breathe,” she said. "Or leave a little bit of air in the plastic bag.”

If you’re feeling ambitious, you can patch a hole…

When I visited the Theory studio, Rachel cut a small hole in a cashmere swatch and showed me how to hand-mend it. I learned that it’s not as hard as you think; however, it is much more advanced than sewing a button, and not something I think I could really do on my own without watching a million YouTube videos and re-reading her notes over and over. (Remember: Rachel is an expert, as evidenced by her wondrous handiwork below.)

It was cool to see her in action, though, and I feel like I now have a better understanding of how a sweater is constructed. Seeing how long it takes to patch one perfectly will also make you want to take better care of your own…

To put it very briefly…. First, you pick up all the disengaged loops with a contrasting thread. Then, starting on the right side with a similar-weight yarn, you thread the needle upwards from below—into the first disengaged loop under the two guiding threads and back into the same loop between the two diagonal threads. Bring the needle out and up from below, through the next stitch, and so on. (Rachel drew a diagram for you because words are confusing.)

Once you reach the end of the row (farthest left), make a few stitches to reinforce the edges of the hole. Continue working back towards the right in the reverse order of your stitches. Repeat until you reach the top row, where you will thread the needle into two loops, then back into the same bottom loop before moving on to the next. When all the loops are ‘caught,’ you can tie off the yarn on the reverse side of the garment and bury the end of the yarn so that the tail does not come loose.

And voila! Good as new. Lol. It’s definitely not as easy as we just made that sound… But hey, it’s worth a try and a nice way to use your hands for an hour!

RELATED: