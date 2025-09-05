Today marks two years since I launched Shop Rat.

I feel like I’m just getting started, but also like I’ve been doing this forever. Maybe there’s a German word for that—freelancenfreude, or something. All I know is that writing this newsletter is so much fun, and I’m grateful to each and every one of you for reading and for your support.

My goal this year was the same as last year: To go outside and talk to people.

That may sound easy, but it’s not, especially when you’re in gremlin mode trying to meet a deadline. But I’m proud of how far Shop Rat traveled this year: to Dublin, London, Jamaica, Milan, Rome, Tuscany, Abruzzo, Greece, Marseille, Liguria, and to the Vatican, which, remember, is its own country. Plus, I finally got a subscriber in North Dakota!!! Shop Rat is now read by 30,000 people across all 50 states and 148 countries.

My most popular story of all time is still the serendipitous subway meet-cute I had with Charlotte, which changed both of our lives and resulted in a lasting friendship.

The “Branded Trash Cans of Madison Ave” will also always be a favorite, and my affiliate explainer remains evergreen. Of course, I’m still judging your tote bags.

This year, you all enjoyed reading more about the “West Village Girl” uniform and the Condé Nast empire. (So did I!) The former letter converted the most free subscribers, and the latter was the most liked. It was fun to be a part of the conversation.

The letters that converted the most paid subscribers were my travel diaries, specifically my dispatch from Greece, which is not surprising. You may accuse me of always being on vacation, but traveling is now my job! I’m basically Dua Lipa…

Often, I was in great company. I had the opportunity to shop with more of my favorite writers and editors in 2025, including Lynette Nylander of Harper’s Bazaar, Marisa Meltzer of Soft Power, and Amy Odell of Back Row.

I also had the pleasure of corresponding with the founder of Plasticana, who is still in my DMs…

…And, during Repair Month, I finally learned how to sew a button and get my pit stains out.

Some new names were introduced to Shop Rat this year. Hannah La Follette Ryan’s “Subway Rat” column brings me so much joy every month. I can tell that you love it, too. She’s a rare talent, and we’re lucky to have her.

My boyfriend is also now a recurring character. *Blushes.* He had to date me for roughly six months before I comp’ed his subscription, but he has since been promoted to editor and head of business development. We love him.

Speaking of… We both agree that it’s time for me to raise my prices. I work hard to bring you original, reported content, which is why, starting next week, this newsletter will cost $6 per month. I want to send a huge thank you and virtual hug to every paying subscriber. You make this possible. Period. If you’re interested in upgrading, I invite you to do that now…

I’m incredibly excited about the Shop Rat Summit on Monday. About 500 people signed up (!), which is insane and a testament to the all-star lineup. I’ll send more details this weekend. If you’re still on the waitlist, don’t worry—I’ll host more events like this in the future.

This is my favorite thing to do, and I can’t believe that I get to keep doing it.

Thank you again and see you soon!

Emilia :)