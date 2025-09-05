Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte von Hardenburgh's avatar
Charlotte von Hardenburgh
3d

subway for life 💔🥹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Emilia Petrarca
Akosua T. Adasi's avatar
Akosua T. Adasi
3d

Congratulations on 2 years! A truly fantastic newsletter 🎉🎉🍾💐

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emilia Petrarca
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture