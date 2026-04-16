Last month, I visited the Frick Collection with designer Sandy Liang for a “Talk of the Town” in the New Yorker.

We were there to see the museum’s new exhibit, “Ruffles & Ribbons.” Organized by the curatorial fellow Yifu Liu, it features two dozen fashion plates, the hand-colored engravings that preceded fashion magazines, from the time of Marie Antoinette.

Courtesy of The Frick Collection.

When I saw the theme, I immediately thought of Sandy, who has been called the “queen of bows” for the multitude of ribbons in her designs. (A dress from her Fall 2026 show was made entirely of them.) I was curious to see her response to the styles on display and thought it would be useful to learn more about the look's long history, given that fashion allegedly reached “peak ribbon” a few seasons ago.

Our tour brought up much bigger ideas than I thought it would, and Yifu explained that this was the point. “Even the simplest, most frivolous fashions carry all these histories with them,” he said. “We named it ‘Ruffles & Ribbons’ kind of as a subversion. We made it so cute and so delicious. But, when you look at these images and you read the captions, you realize, Oh, these are historically significant works of art.”

You can read all about our experience here!

We were allowed to take pictures, which was very exciting.

Shopping News:

This weekend, eBay is hosting The NYC Edit Market at 489 Broome Street, where New Yorkers will have pre-loved clothes and accessories indicative of the city’s style right now available for sale. Building on my NYC Edit, I’ll also be selling some pieces from my own closet, including a limited edition Marc Jacobs x NYMag sweater, a cropped “going-out” puffer from JPG Jeans , a fuzzy faux fur hat I bought because Rihanna wore something like it once, and more... Come say hi! I’ll be there on Friday (tomorrow), from 12-3 pm ET. Bring an item IRL to list on eBay for entry and join the NYC resale community.

Rachel Comey is hosting a sample sale from May 1 to 3 at 268 Mulberry Street.

The Proenza Schouler archive sale was just restocked, with discounts of up to 70%. Some potentially good options in there for summer weddings.

The Denim Doc will be on-site at Reformation’s LES store April 18–19, offering tailoring appointments.

Tatter is hosting its spring sale from May 7 to 9 at Makié Creative Space . Shop discounted Japanese and Indian designer brands ( Injiri , Maku , Bunon ) + bags, kantha quilts, jewelry, accessories, home goods, and more.

In LA, Hanover by Chris Black is launching its spring collection with a pop-up at Castle from April 16-18.

Also: Sarabande, the charitable foundation founded by Alexander McQueen to support and nurture emerging creative talent, is returning to NYC for the third iteration of career fair, What Now? Sign up to attend on May 8 at The Standard, East Village.

What I’m Packing for Milan:

I’m heading to Milan on Friday for Salone del Mobile, the annual furniture and design fair, and I’m packing the usuals: vintage Prada, Prada, and more Prada. In preparation for the journey, I also ordered a pair of merino wool pants from Sézane, and they’re perfect for the plane: soft, stretchy, and breathable. I’m wearing them below with a classic striped shirt from the brand, plus a cashmere snap cardi around my waist/shoulders.

I’m likely to see everyone I’ve ever worked with on the 10 pm Delta flight out of JFK tomorrow, so I want to wear something that’s comfortable but not schlubby. The pleats help make these pants look more formal, and the shirt is hefty enough that it doesn’t look like something from the bottom of my dirty laundry pile.

For the trip, I ordered this dress as well, since it feels very Italian. I’m also bringing my new Attersee tank top, my Plain Jane t-shirt (also good for the plane), a Ganni slicker in case it rains, earrings from Mondo Mondo, and a necklace from Bangla Begum.

Ciao!

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