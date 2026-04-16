Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

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Sara Gutierrez's avatar
Sara Gutierrez
2dEdited

👩🏻‍🎨 🎨The Frick Collection is one of many hidden gems, of our beautiful city! I do remember visiting the Frick, with my beloved father several times, when I was an Art student! Always enjoyed my dad’s company! People usually come & visit The Met, or MoMA, & since time is limited they don’t go to the Frick Collection! It’s a very beautiful old Mansion, so visitors can see for themselves the 🍎NYC, of years gone by! Worth a trip, by all!🍏

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
2d

Love this girl.

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