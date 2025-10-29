Two weekends ago, Hannah La Follette Ryan was replying to emails when her Google Alert for “heist” started blowing up.

“As a freelance photographer, much of my job involves refreshing Gmail, so I like to spice up my inbox with entertaining Google Alerts,” she explained. Also: “After my 20th rewatch of The Italian Job (2003) a few years ago, I wondered wistfully: Are heists still happening…?”

Bien sûr! As I’m sure you all know by now, on the morning of Sunday, October 19, two masked burglars scaled the facade of the Louvre, broke into the Galerie d’Apollon, and scooted off with an estimated 88 million Euros worth of loot, including a set of French crown jewels.

The whole thing took about seven minutes—a small fraction of the amount of time the public has dedicated to obsessing over every angle since.

stellawebb A post shared by @stellawebb

Heists of this scale are, of course, increasingly rare. (Almost as rare as a global news story we can all guiltlessly enjoy.) The headlines Hannah reads mostly recount less cinematic capers like: “How thieves stole 24,000 bottles of Guy Fieri’s tequila in a highway heist.”

In the days following the Louvre robbery, however, her inbox was abuzz. She quickly found herself captivated by a viral AP photo of a mysterious spectator loitering near the crime scene. He was dressed in full detective-core: a snappy three-piece suit, fedora, and golf umbrella. The internet’s consensus was that he was either the dapper sleuth on the case… Or AI-generated. (He is neither.)

“I immediately thought of the famous Duluc Detective Agency, France’s oldest private eye office, whose headquarters are coincidentally a 3-minute walk from the museum,” said Hannah. “Could this Hercule Poirot lookalike be an employee…?”

With sleuthing on the brain, Hannah started seeing would-be Louvre detectives everywhere... “Detective-core is afoot on the subway,” she declared. “Passengers are in trench coats, tweed, jaunty fedoras, herringbone patterns, and owlish glasses.”

Investigate for yourselves below. 🕵️🕵️‍♂️

Subway Rat goes undercover.

Hannah’s Favorite Heist Movies:

Italian Job (2003) How to Steal a Million Pink Panther (1963) Out of Sight Widows The Town The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Emilia’s Favorite Heist Movies:

The Italian Job (1969) made me want to go to Turin. La Chimera is technically about stealing, and Josh O’Connor speaks Italian. Dog Day Afternoon stars my favorite Italian-American. To Catch a Thief and How to Steal a Million are the most stylish. The Bling Ring because it was filmed in Paris Hilton’s home. Andor is the best heist show. But nothing beats Ocean’s Eleven and Inside Man.

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others.

RELATED: