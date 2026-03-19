Last week, I was reminded that someone once accused me of dressing like a member of the Rajneesh cult, the subject of Netflix’s hit 2018 documentary series, Wild Wild Country. The group was known for exclusively wearing “the colors of the rising or setting sun,” meaning red, orange, and/or purple. At the time, my color of choice was red. My uniform was a pair of red Rachel Comey kick-flare jeans, a red agnès b. snap cardigan, and red Converse sneakers. So, yeah, I guess I would have fit right in.

Baby Emilia leaving the NYMag offices on Varick Street in 2017.

For most of my adult life, I’ve gravitated toward a monochromatic wardrobe. Like many New Yorkers, I prefer the color black. But in the warmer months, I like to go a little ~crazy~ and branch out.

It’s just easier to get dressed in the morning when you pick one color and stick with it. And it kind of always looks good? It’s a foolproof way of putting yourself together.

As the Rajneeshees and their drip king, a.k.a. The Bhagwan, emphasized, a monochromatic life can also be a monastic one. Wearing one color from head to toe is a way to simplify and focus your energy (on more shopping). “An ideal look for a cult of one,” I once wrote.

Around the start of the pandemic, my uniform shifted from red to green. Maybe red felt too harsh or alarmist at the time; green was more soothing and optimistic. Maybe it just suited me better. Whatever the reason, I’ve been stuck in a green rut ever since, and last week, I went on a bit of a green spree…