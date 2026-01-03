Hello!

I hope everyone had a restful break. I spent mine watching movies about bad dads (Sentimental Value), bad moms (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Die My Love), bad couples (Splitsville), bad thieves (The Mastermind), and bad revolutionaries (Bugonia). Sad. At least Timmy is good at ping pong.

Speaking of skills, it’s Repair Month again on Shop Rat, which means I plan to spend all of January exploring how to take better care of stuff instead of buying more of it.

I’ll publish repair-focused stories each week, including tips and guides from experts, personal mending adventures, and recommendations. But I need your help again.

Repair month is mostly crowdsourced, so I want to know which tailors and cobblers you go to, who you see to mend your sweaters and jewelry, where you got your wedding dress cleaned, etc.

I’m picking up this thread on Substack, where you can share recommendations. Feel free to pose questions as well. The chat is CHATTING.

At the end of the month, I’ll update the Google Doc with everything I’ve gathered.

In the meantime, you can expect:

Tips on sweater care from an in-house expert.

How a vintage store owner repairs pieces before putting them on the rack.

How learning to knit turned one editor into a fiber snob.

How to repair your Tabi shoes.

And more! Upgrade to a paid subscription now so you don’t miss anything.

RELATED: