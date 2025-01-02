Hi! Happy New Year!

It’s Repair Month again on Shop Rat, which means I plan to spend all of January exploring how to take better care of stuff instead of buying more of it.

I’ll publish repair-focused stories each week, including interviews with experts, personal mending adventures, and recommendations. But I need your help again.

Repair month is mostly crowdsourced, so I want to know what tailors and cobblers you go to, who you see to get your sweaters and jewelry mended, and where you brought that precious gown you spilled red wine on, especially if you live outside of New York!

I’ve started another thread on Substack HERE, where you can share recommendations. I’ll also try to address as many of your questions as possible.

At the end of the month, I’ll update the Google Doc with everything I’ve gathered. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment and/or send me an email. I’m excited to do this again! Last year was so helpful. I spilled duck fat all over a vintage Gucci dress by Tom Ford on NYE and used the Janie Stick as soon as I got home. More recs like that to come!

