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Last weekend, I was on a 6 train headed to Brooklyn from Grand Central when I missed my transfer at Bleecker Street. I got off at the next stop and trudged up the stairs with three huge tote bags, hoping to catch the F at Broadway-Lafayette. But as soon as I emerged from the Spring Street station into SoHo, I realized I’d made yet another, even worse mistake.