This letter is brought to you by The RealReal .

My relationship with The RealReal has lasted longer than most in my life. Our romance began in 2015, when I was 22 and a young professional interested in buying a pair of studded designer pants for $100. We’ve had our ups and downs ever since, but our attraction is undeniable. Over the last 10 years, no company has had more influence on my closet and how I shop.

The RealReal is where I got the outfit I wore for my first day at New York magazine in 2017. (Which made an editor go, “Omg, it’s so cute that you dressed up,” meaning I never wore the outfit again and probably consigned it on TRR shortly after.)

My first day outfit: A Comme des Garçons skirt ($116) and Manolo Blahnik heels ($100). The photo is a still from a Boomerang, ofc.

It’s where I found the Calvin Klein suit I wore to my suit-themed 27th birthday party at Primo’s in 2019, the dresses I’ve worn to at least three weddings, and the shoes my friend wore to her own.

The Calvin Klein suit ($220) I wore to my suit-themed 27th birthday party.

It’s where I bought my first pair of Prada shoes, where I was introduced to names like Geoffrey Beene and Romeo Gigli, and where I learned to identify Michael Kors-era Celine, Phoebe Philo-era Chloé, and Tom Ford-era Gucci.

The first Prada I ever bought: a pair of blue loafers ($140) in 2015. Worn with a CDG Play shirt and Rachel Comey jeans in my childhood bedroom.

Recently, I was inspired to dig through my entire purchase history from start to finish. I learned that I’ve been wearing a leather Tom Ford-era Gucci skirt BACKWARD since I bought it in 2021 (smh), and that I purchased a Marc Jacobs x Stray Rats tee in 2022, long before I started this Substack. I also learned roughly how much money I’ve spent over the last decade…

I can’t even begin to calculate how many hours I’ve spent scrolling, though. I still check the site twice a day, at 10 am and 7 pm ET, when new items are released. If I’m late, it means I’m either on vacation or dead. When people ask me how I’m able to find what I do, I explain that I’m not “better” at The RealReal than anyone else; I’m just insane. At this point, I cannot imagine my life closet without it.

A Versace set ($40 each) that I found in 2018. My hair was so short back then!

Looking at 11 pages of past purchases revealed a lot about myself, my style evolution, and how I shop, as well as about fashion in general and how trends and prices ebb and flow. (Everything used to be so cheap, my god!!! 😭) Below are a few other key takeaways, along with some more embarrassing photos.

Fashion is a flat circle

Two of the first three items I ever bought on The RealReal were from Chloé, a brand that I spent the next 10 years ignoring… Until recently. They say it takes a decade for a trend to make its way around the sun, and looking at my purchase history, this appears to be true. Not only am I looking for feminine Chloé tops again since Chemena Kamali revived the brand, but I was also reminded that I’ve already participated in trends like “Snooze Mode” before (see below).

A Rag & Bone silk pajama top I bought in 2015 for $60. Remember Man Repeller x Superga ??

Only basics will last

I was surprised and slightly horrified by how few items I still own today out of the hundreds I’ve purchased over the years. Of course, your style changes a lot in your twenties, and The RealReal allowed me to explore. (And re-consign when I changed my mind.) But it was good to be reminded that it’s often the more “boring” basics that are the true gems. A pair of Tod’s knee-high black suede boots, for example, which I bought for $76 in 2022, remain one of my most-worn finds to this day.

From left to right: A Prada nylon jacket purchased for $220 in 2018, Tod’s boots purchased for $76 in 2022, Prada pumps purchased for $495 in 2022, and a dress by The Row purchased for $316 in 2023.

But it’s okay to go rogue

That said, The RealReal is an ideal place to shop for special occasions, like weddings. You’ll spend less, and you’re guaranteed to have a look no one else will. Plus, when you inevitably re-consign because you don’t want to be photographed in it twice, it’ll feel better than getting $35 for it at Beacon’s Closet, trust me.

Left: A 1987 Geoffrey Beene top ($180) that I wore to a friend’s wedding in 2023. A Valentino dress ($655) that I wore to a friend’s wedding in 2025.

Be patient

For The RealReal’s new book, Real Style: Dressing with Intention & Expressing Yourself Through Style, which comes out in October, I wrote about how I pieced together one of my favorite Prada outfits over the course of a few months. (First, I found the blazer, then I found the matching skirt, which was a few sizes too big, and got it tailored to fit.) Something similar happened with the Emilio Pucci bandana below, which I bought in 2022. Two years later, I found the matching skirt. Sometimes, when you’re not looking for something, it finds you.

Left: Emilio Pucci bandana purchased for $140 in 2022. Right: Wearing it with the matching skirt , purchased for $235 in 2024.

Over time, you’ll become a collector

Returns and re-consignments aside, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride when I look back at my purchases. Over the last 10 years, I’ve amassed a collection of (mostly Prada) pieces that I’d never, ever part with. Sure, I made some wrong turns along the way, but eventually, I found my lane. It’s the most satisfying way to shop—piece by piece, over time—and I have no regrets. In fact, I look forward to seeing my receipts in 2036.

A timeline of my Prada grails, from 2020 to present.

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