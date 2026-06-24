Recently, I was stressed about finding the perfect outfit for a summer wedding when I remembered something very important: no one is thinking about me.

The only look anyone cares about is the bride’s because it’s her wedding. Not yours. And that’s great news!!! Because it means you can wear whatever will make you feel your best.

Of course, your outfit should be respectful. If the bride says she wants all of her bridesmaids to wear Missoni, then Missoni be it. (True story.) But otherwise, what’s stopping you from buying something you actually want?

“It’s an opportunity to dress up and have fun with your personal style,” says bridal stylist Anny Choi, whose opinion I trust more than most. “You don’t have to play it safe. And if it doesn’t turn out great, just don’t post a photo after.”

In addition to eight years of experience as a bridal stylist (plus seven years before that working for Vogue), Anny is an all-star wedding guest, traveling from India to Montana to London to Italy and back to New York again to celebrate her friends. As summer wedding content starts to flood my Instagram feed, she’s one of the few people I’m turning to for inspiration. (She recently attended a wedding in Montana in an iconic Spring 2018 Chloé suit that she found on The RealReal, for example, which she also wore to a wedding event last October.)

Anny wearing a vintage Chloé suit to a recent wedding in Montana.

About a month ago, in the thick of my wedding guest anxiety, I called up Anny for some advice. I’ve divided the tips she shared with me into two parts: the first is for guests, and the second is for brides, which will hit your inboxes on Sunday.

Below the paywall are her dos and don’ts for shopping as a guest.