Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sumeet Shah's avatar
Sumeet Shah
2d

When I heard that Old Navy was hiring ZP, I was quite excited; it was the perfect injection of elevated quality and fashion into a brand that, while has always been solid for affordable staples, could use a bit of that elevation.

Zac obviously faced a major challenge on how to elevate that quality and style without neglecting the core customer base, and to see things like this Carrie collection come out is pretty exciting!

Old Navy feels almost like it's been Uniqlo-ized, and that's meant to be a compliment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Emilia Petrarca
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture