This letter is brought to you for free by Old Navy.

It’s officially “back to school” season, and I always get nostalgic for mall brands around this time of year. Every August, I’d stock up on school supplies at the K-Mart near my grandma’s house, and my family would often take trips to J.C. Penny in New Jersey. Back in New York, I’d visit stores like Old Navy in Soho, where my allowance could buy me at least a year’s worth of clothing. I remember walking out with bags full of every color under the sun, and the confidence that, although my haul was cheap, it was certainly not dull.

When Old Navy reached out in August about a potential interview with its new chief creative officer, Zac Posen, timed to the launch of its new accessories collection, I was excited to talk to a fellow New Yorker about an affordable brand we were both raised on.

Zac grew up in Soho and attended Saint Ann's School in Brooklyn. At the age of 16, he enrolled in the pre-college program at Parsons (I also chose a Parsons program over summer camp in the woods), and went on to earn his degree at Central Saint Martins in London. When he moved back to New York in 2001, he launched his own namesake label out of his parents' living room.

Since then, Zac’s career has taken many twists and turns, including a stint as a judge on Project Runway, which I watched religiously. I think I’ve also watched the documentary about him on Netflix, House of Z, multiple times.

In February of 2024, he was hired as the creative director of Gap and the chief creative officer of Old Navy, with the task of reviving these two beloved American brands. It’s been exciting to watch him work, and Gap has garnered a lot of positive press lately thanks to a splashy denim campaign with the girl group KATSEYE. Below is our nostalgic conversation about everything he’s cooking up with Old Navy.

I grew up going to the Old Navy store in Soho. Do you have any memories of shopping at Old Navy as a young New Yorker?

Absolutely, but for me, it was the Chelsea store. I vividly remember going there. It was really quite an experience—a fun fest. I specifically remember shopping for summer camp and getting a pair of shorts that I wore to death. They were a pale, washed-out green with thin gray and purple stripes woven in. They had a seersucker texture, and they were longer shorts, so they were very ‘90s. I'd grown up as a Gap kid, so when Old Navy opened in 1994, I was probably 13 or 14 and wanting to transition into something else, clothing-wise. I was always very expressive.

What do you think defines a good store in 2025?

Oh my gosh. Well, there's so much. Obviously, I'm always deep in thought about our stores. Specifically with Old Navy, it's about our customer first. So things like wayfinding are key. Having the proper product, an educated sales force willing to help, and good music. There are so many elements, and it's an ever-evolving task. Another component that I think about is full wardrobing, especially with Old Navy. We're building the brand to be accessible to most people at really serious, amazing price points.

You mentioned the store's music. I've been listening to old Gap playlists on Spotify lately. Are you involved in curating the Old Navy playlists?

I'm definitely involved with music and art. Around the holidays, we took another look at all the music across our brands and stores, and how it gets curated. It's an amazing process and team, and we've updated everything. It's fun to understand how that works in terms of the consumer experience. Because it's all about storytelling, right? We’re costuming you for your everyday life.

You’ve been working on Old Navy for about a year and a half now. What are some of your accomplishments so far? What are you currently working on, and what plans do you have for the future?

I joined right as we were developing the 1994 collection, which involved reissuing and rebuilding throwbacks from that era. We learned a lot about quality, materials, and weights that we could bring back. Looking ahead, we have incredible jeans. We have incredible activewear. That’s not a secret. But with all of this, I was like, Well, what brings style to your everyday wardrobe? Like, what's missing? Early in my tenure with the creative team and my merchandisers, I suggested that we start building our accessories business. It felt like a huge opportunity. Bags are also a great item from a style perspective—they can instantly dress up a pair of jeans and a T-shirt.

We began with signature bags and then introduced more trend-driven options throughout. The ‘Prep’ collection features cleaner shapes and this great, supple, leather-like material, which is very light. There’s a blue one that sings to me. Then there’s our more ‘Romantic’ collection and our ‘Carrie’ collection. The Carrie clutch is definitely my favorite. It's slouchy and has a cool simplicity to it.

Is the ‘Carrie’ bag inspired by Carrie Bradshaw?

It could be! You know, every ‘It’ bag has to have an ‘It’ girl... But we have a history of Carries within our brand, and launched with a famous fashion Carrie. [Ed. Note: The bespectacled fashion editor Carrie Donovan was often featured in Old Navy ads declaring its products “fabulous” and “madly chic.”] It’s another callback to our heritage as a ‘90s brand.

What’s in your Old Navy bag?

What am I carrying? Well, I have my two phones. I have my iPad. I have my earbuds. I did over 40 flights between New York and San Francisco last year…

What!

Yeah, and that’s not even counting international flights. So, I've gotten pretty essential in my bags. I have my apothecary section. And then I have my pens, because sometimes I’ll sketch or draw. I’ve got a great face mask, a great mist, a great wide, padded sleeping mask. That's really key. And then I always bring my own large scarf blanket and some noise-cancelling headphones. I try to catch up on sleep on planes. But these are great bags. Style should never have a price tag; it's exciting to make something accessible that can truly elevate an entire look.

This interview has been edited and condensed.