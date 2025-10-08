When I wasn’t covering fashion week in New York and Milan last month, I was digesting the new Spring/Summer 2026 collections through my phone. I always enjoy the real-time dispatches that writers and editors share on social media, as they help bring the whole experience to life in a way that livestreams and runway images can’t.

I especially enjoy reports from The Row, where guests are not allowed to use their phones during the show. It’s a very on-brand rule that I respect, but it never stops people from dishing before and after.

, for example, shared that invitations were written in pencil (!) and that no post-show snacks were provided this season, only bottled water from a brand called

, which advertises itself as “the purest water in the world.”

The Olsens don’t do anything by accident, so ever since bottles of Litewater started appearing in my feed, I’ve spent a stupid amount of time trying to understand what makes this water so special and how to get my hands on it…

The company’s totally bizarre and intentionally confusing website explains that Litewater is “deuterium depleted” and that drinking it regularly is “the easiest, most powerful anti-aging strategy that exists.” Hm.

What the heck is deuterium? [Takes a deep breath.] Apparently, it’s “heavy hydrogen,” or the “²H” in H²0, and it’s about twice the atomic mass of “¹H,” or protium, which is the lightest and simplest of all the hydrogen isotopes. (I can’t believe I just wrote that; it took me like an hour.)

To make water “lite,” instead of “heavy,” brands like Litewater claim they’re able to remove deuterium in a lab-slash-factory, and therefore get hydrogen back down to its original, post-Big Bang atomic weight... And that with less deuterium in our system, our cells age more slowly, and we live longer… I think.

Essentially, it seems like Litewater is attempting to sell you skinny hydrogen, which is ridiculous, under the guise that this is how it was at the beginning of time and, therefore, better. It’s like drinking a melting glacier! Yum!

The best part, though, is that Litewater recommends you drink two cases (or more) per month, which will cost you… $400.

In the past, The Row has sent out crystals as invites (I have one on my desk), but this may have been the brand’s most expensive, most woo-woo, and, unfortunately, most zeitgeisty post-show favor yet. When I asked one writer who shared a photo of a Litewater bottle on her Instagram Stories how it tasted, she said it was “flat yet extremely crisp,” and gave it a solid “good” rating. TBD on whether or not she’s Benjamin Button-ing, though.

Maybe Litewater was recommended to the Olsens by their “water sommelier,” which is apparently a real thing. Or, maybe they’re deep on the r/longevity Reddit, as I was today. Either way, if Litewater helps them live forever, then cheers to that.

Below is everything else I took screenshots of during fashion month.

Pinky ring heels at Versace

Sexy.

Arch support at Dries Van Noten?

I love my Dries sneakers, but I’m getting too old to run around in shoes that are as flat as a pancake.

Flip-flops at Polo Ralph Lauren

We’ve got at least one more season of this trend, I fear.

Scarf tops at Hermès

Grandma might not be happy about you styling her accessory this way, but I think you should give it a try.

Chanel x Charvet shirts

Charvet, which was founded in 1838, is the first store every editor runs to when they arrive in Paris, so it was pretty brilliant of Matthieu Blazy, the new designer of Chanel, to reach out about a collaboration. Chanel rarely, if ever, collaborates with anyone. However, Matthieu learned that Coco Chanel was a Charvet customer herself. She often bought Charvet shirts for Arthur “Boy” Capel, the love of her life, who died in a car accident in 1919. Some of the new styles appear to feature the classic Chanel bag chainmail sewn into the hem for added weight, which is a nice touch.

Messy collars everywhere

The easiest trend to try now. Or maybe you’re already doing it by accident.

Clockwise from top left: Polo Ralph Lauren, Celine, Miu Miu, Celine.

The mysterious store everyone’s visiting

There is a charming-looking new store in Paris called Rubirosa’s that everyone I follow is visiting, but it doesn’t have a website, and I’m feeling FOMO. According to WWD, it’s owned by the jewelry designer Lauren Rubinski. Her relative, Ludovic Élazar Rubinski, was a French cotton and cashmere merchant who supplied poplin for the Vatican’s ecclesiastic shirts. This perhaps explains why the store looks so much like Gammarelli in Rome, where Popes have famously gotten their socks.

Rubirosa’s sells pajamas, shirts, and cashmere sweaters in fun colors, as well as soft, slipper-like leather shoes. Lynette Nylander, our resident IYKYK shopper (who needs her own column), saw it on Instagram a while ago and paid a visit this week. She called it “the working girl’s Charvet,” because prices are under $500. (Get the Chanel look for less!) She’d said she’d already visited Charvet the day before… But she still walked away with a shirt from Rubirosa’s, too. Merci for the intel, Lynette!

NEXT TIME: I will attempt to name a trend I’m seeing everywhere this fall.

