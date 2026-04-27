Photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan publishes a monthly street style column for Shop Rat called “ Subway Rat .” Below is her latest. Enjoy! — Emilia

Every April, I refresh “Cherry Watch,” the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s live web tracker, like a slot machine. I’ve been told my grip on Gregorian time is rather loose… But I haven’t missed my standing appointment with peak cherry blossom bloom at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in years.

As of Friday, April 24, every cherry tree on the digital esplanade was rendered in pale purple (meaning peak). Jackpot! I joined the throngs of New Yorkers flocking to the garden in their best spring florals and petal pinks. The blooms became an impressionistic step-and-repeat backdrop, and the trials of winter a distant memory.

— Hannah

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others.

You can read all of her “Subway Rat” columns here.