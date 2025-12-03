Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Masarin's avatar
Melanie Masarin
11h

Ghia is also hosting a holiday market at Quarters, Thursday - Sunday 11am - 6pm <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Emilia Petrarca
Stephanie Koenig's avatar
Stephanie Koenig
2h

Wow I’m literally travelling to NYC tomorrow so this is very timely!! Great intel!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emilia Petrarca
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture