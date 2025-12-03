The weekend after Thanksgiving, I asked Ila Kumar, an enterprising young writer and recent Vassar graduate, to wander around New York City and report back on which stores had lines and who was waiting on them. “I got the sense that most New Yorkers were out of town or returning home,” she said. Instead, she saw a lot of “blonde Europeans” and heard the words “Bar Pisellino” repeated by "at least three different couples in Italian and French accents.” So, most people were lined up for food. And they probably weren’t from here.

The only locals Ila met who were willing to stand around were those visiting “Tween Row” in Soho, where a “ginormous” line snaked out of Brandy Melville. There, she spoke to Emily, Hailee, and Aaliyah, three thirteen-year-old girls from Brooklyn who all wore Starface pimple patches and agreed that Brandy was the “only clothing store in the world” worth waiting for. They visit the flagship at least once a month. (The line “moves fast.”) That day, they hoped to find cheap, cute outfits for vacation and, of course, sweatpants.

All of this was par for the course. Lines are, by nature, a hive-mind activity, so I don’t know why I thought I might be surprised by any of them, especially on a holiday weekend. “Every single person told me the only reason they were in line was because of some video they saw on TikTok or Instagram,” said Ila. Sigh.

Still! We are determined to find the longest, weirdest, most compelling lines out there and ask the people waiting on them why they decided to spend their time this way. (No line-shaming! We’re genuinely curious.) I’ve enlisted Ila’s help for this monthly column because she’s great, and I need more boots on the ground. But we need your help, too. If you see a line, say something. (You can always respond to my emails.)

Speaking of how to spend your time… Below are more recs for in-person gift shopping. I’ve also compiled a list of holiday markets to check out. There are so many good ones! See you in line. ;)

Belmont Park Village

2601 Hempstead Turnpike

Thom Browne Hector Bag, $830. (Marked down from ~$1,700.)

If you’re sick of online shopping and want to get some deals in person, may I suggest visiting an outlet mall? Belmont Park Village boasts the first Thom Browne outlet in the United States, plus Missoni (get a beach towel or a robe), Vivienne Westwood (get some jewelry), Rains (get some gear), and more.

While you’re in the area… Catch a show or a game at UBS Arena, or a flight home at JFK.

Big Night

1015 Lexington Ave and 154 Franklin St, Brooklyn

A one-stop shop for food/home gifts and dinner supplies if you’re the one hosting this holiday season.

While you’re uptown… Go to Zitomer for a cheeky gift bundle, then head over to Madison Ave to visit agnès b. followed by a meal at E.A.T.

Climax Books

56 E 4th Street

Last year, Isabella Burley, an extremely cool Brit with good hair, opened a New York outpost of her London-based independent rare books shop. In addition to some kinky treasures, like a Japanese picture book “for leg and hip freaks,” it’s also where you can find collaborations with brands like Chopova Lowena and some good merch, too, including the neon scarf above.

While in the area… Check out John Derian Company for the best ornaments.

Lindquist

406 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

The brand’s colorful, monogrammable leather bags, handmade in Providence, are veryyyy nice gifts. At the store, you’ll also find independent labels like Samet by Ilana Kohn, jewelry by Keane and R Forme, and Tony Shirtmakers.

While in the area… Visit Outline for the stylish person in your life, Porta and East Fork for home goods, Misha & Puff and Darling for kids, and Toast for your mom.

The Locavore Variety Store

434 6th Ave

Everything in the store is made within 100 miles of New York City, so it’s the perfect place to build a bundle for an out-of-towner and support local businesses. You’ll also find tarot cards, trading cards, and a guidebook illustrated by Clara Kirkpatrick, who did the Shop Rat logo!

While you’re in the area… Check out Mess, which just opened, plus Le Fanion for antiques and pottery from Provence, the Manhattan outpost of Toast, and Nickey Kehoe (below).

Also… Founder

wrote her own great shopping guide,

.

Nickey Kehoe

49 E 10th St

Located in Jackson Pollock’s former brownstone, this home goods store has the “little bit of everything” curation of a good California flea market. Nickey Kehoe (its founders hail from LA) also offers its own namesake line of furniture, objects, etc.

While in the area… See above!

Shahmiri

1110 8th Ave, Brooklyn

Leah Falk Shahmiri, another Provid-influencer (see what I did there?), has an eye for studio-made fine jewelry and “luxuriously earthy” pieces from unexpected places. At her store, you’ll find leather bags from Maine, glass platters handblown in Los Angeles, and pearl necklaces made in Brooklyn.

While you’re in the area… Get a pastry at Winner or lunch at Vato, and then stop at Un Posto Italiano for snacks and goods imported from Italy on your way back to Grand Army Plaza.

Upcoming holiday markets

