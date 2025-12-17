On Monday, New York magazine revealed four different covers for its annual “Reasons to Love New York” issue. Shot by photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan, they bring together four pairs of notable New Yorkers sharing wired headphones on the subway. The images were inspired by the real-life tableaus Hannah has captured and posted to her @SubwayHands Instagram account over the years. She started documenting riders’ appendages in 2014, but since the pandemic, she’s noticed a “resurgence and renewed fondness for these tangle-prone headphones,” she said, especially among younger people. I’m so proud of Hannah, who has always had the most thoughtful eye for detail, and this issue is such a perfect match.

For her latest “Subway Rat” column, she answered a few questions about the phenomenon and shared a selection of her favorite headphone photos from her archive. It’s such a lovely note to end the year on. Enjoy!

Emilia: When did you notice wired headphones making a comeback? Did they ever leave?

Hannah: This selection of photos dates back to 2017. (AirPods debuted in 2016). So, strictly speaking, wired headphones never fell off. But there was definitely an anti-wire backlash in the immediate aftermath of AirPods. Suddenly, wires were demoted in the headphone hierarchy and seen as the clunky, unfashionable option. Since the pandemic, though, I’ve witnessed a resurgence and renewed fondness for these tangle-prone headphones. Now that there are affordable wireless alternatives, opting for wired headphones becomes a more intentional, often impassioned choice. In this era, you’re more likely to hear someone evangelizing about them. For instance, they’re part of Paul Mescal’s brand.

Why do you think people are more drawn to them now?

We are seeing a collective instinct to reach for more tangible, analog technologies, particularly in youth culture. It’s wild to think of wired headphones as ‘vintage’ per se, but they are increasingly anachronistic in this Bluetooth wireless world. There’s a growing skepticism and rejection of the logic of planned obsolescence. People want to get off the capitalist death spiral hamster wheel that insists we need every Software Update and newest generation device to function in society. What’s remarkable about wired headphones is that they are decently durable and, in my experience, have a longer life expectancy than AirPods (not just because they’re harder to lose).

Have you noticed any patterns in terms of who is wearing them and how?

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who meticulously detangle their headphone wires before using them and those who just let the knots rock. (I’m typically the latter). As always, I’m drawn to the minutiae and daily decisions we make that reveal intimate details of our lives. Who’s comfortable traveling in public with the low-grade chaos of a Gordian Knot in their headphones? Looking back on these photos over the years, I’ve seen the wired headphone aesthetic standardize; these days, they’re almost all white (imitating the iconic Apple design). The Apple variety goes for a cool $19 on their website. And you can buy the knock-off versions for roughly the same amount at many bodegas around the city.

What makes wired headphones such a compelling object to photograph?

The lines. The trademark white really pops and contrasts elegantly with any backdrop. When I zoom in on the curves, knots, and loops, the photos resemble delicate line drawings or whimsical doodles. The wires are also a built-in fidget toy. It’s mesmerizing to watch people’s mindless fiddling behavior. My favorite wired headphones phenomenon is when a couple shares wired earbuds (the concept that inspired the New York covers). The wire establishes a literal connection between two people and brings their bodies into intimate contact.

The image that inspired Hannah’s NYMag covers: a BTS photo from a recent brand shoot with Friend of Shop Rat, Brynn Wallner.

Did the NYMag subjects have any notable reactions to the wired headphones? What was the effect of connecting two strangers through their ears?

For the shoot, the magazine provided brand-new wired headphones for sanitary reasons. But it was funny how many of the subjects brought their personal wired headphones in their pockets. Sharing wired headphones accelerates intimacy; you break the touch barrier, and you need to be more attuned to your partner’s proximity so the headphones don’t fall out. It was beautiful watching these famous New Yorkers, mostly strangers to each other, settle into a companionable, tender camaraderie.

Hannah La Follette Ryan is a Brooklyn-based artist and educator from Amherst, MA. Her Subway Hands series has been featured in dozens of publications in the US and abroad. She freelances for New York magazine and The Nation and has collaborated with Boy Genius, Valentino, the Guggenheim, and many others.