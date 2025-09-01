Dear Readers,

I’m thrilled to share that an event I’ve dreamt about for months is finally happening!

Please join me for the first-annual Shop Rat Summit presented by Substack on Monday, September 8, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Printemps. It will feature a series of panels, moderated by me, with writers and retailers on the state of shopping in 2025.

Confirmed panelists include Laura Reilly of Magasin, Rachel Tashjian of Opulent Tips, Jalil Johnson of Consider Yourself Cultured, Kaitlin Phillips of Gift Guide, Jess Graves of The Love List, Rayne Fisher-Quann of Internet Princess, Kathleen Sorbara of Sorbara’s vintage, Katherine Lewin of Big Night, Somsack Sikhounmuong of Alex Mill, and more. It’s truly an all-star cast.

I want to bring together this brilliant group of people simply because there is so much to talk about. Shopping newsletters are breaking news, nothing is real, and everyone’s an expert. Retail is dead! Retail is back! Are reSTOREraunts the future? Etc. And what better place to chat than in the middle of New York’s hottest new store?

There will be three panels. The first will aim to answer the question: What does a modern store look like? The second: What makes a shopping newsletter? And, last but not least: Have we reached peak gift guide?

Drinks and bites will be served at 6:00 p.m. Panels will start at 7:00 p.m. and run for 30 minutes each, with time for audience questions. I’ll send out a full timetable soon.

In the meantime...

Space is limited, so act fast.

See you there!

Emilia :)