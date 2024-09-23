Hi! Going to keep this brief because I’m not at Fashion Week abroad, and I think half the fun is just scrolling through images on your phone and being like, “Cool! What do YOU think??” Below are 13 screenshots I took of the runway shows that just happened during London and Milan Fashion Week.

1. Feather ties by S.S. Daley

Harry Styles is an investor in this brand. He sat front row. If he wears this tie, it will instantly be ruined for me, so please don’t do that, Harry.

2. Fringe from Emilia Wickstead

Not biased bc of the name at all.

3. Pretty much everything by Simone Rocha

Really hard to choose a favorite. I love what the brand is doing with real flowers, and there’s a black skirt stuffed with pink ones that I’d buy.

Also, whose wedding can I wear this to?

4. Marni GAHHH

I want you so bad it hurts.

5. Prada, obviously

Mostly excited about the prospect of finally getting my hands on these shoes.

6. Tie tops at Emporio Armani

How do you say “going-out top” in Italian?

7. The matches dress at Bottega Veneta

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

8. More fringe at Jil Sander

I started to lol after staring at these bangs for too long tho.

9. Steff’s dad!!!!

Steff Yotka is the reason most of you know about the brand Chopova Lowena. She’s extremely cool, and so are the designers, and I think it’s just AWESOME that they invited her dad, Walt, to walk the runway. Here’s what he told Vogue about the experience: “It’s not easy to be a model. Fashion, I’ll tell you, is a lot harder than people think.”

But you can do it!!! I hope this inspires all my dad-identifying subscribers.