Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Collins's avatar
Lauren Collins
5h

Seeing actual handwriting gave me a little frisson

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Valerie Sara Tonolli's avatar
Valerie Sara Tonolli
12h

Trading e-commerce for a printed catalog? Yes, yes, yes! A decade ago, I worked at a successful, high-end outdoor company that had long refused to go online. I was amazed by how many customers came to the store every week to chat and sip an espresso with us without any pressure to check the racks. The level of genuine care for them, first as individuals and then as customers, was so authentic. The company's owner feared that online would dismantle that human connection and make everything more impersonal, affecting the company's long-term success. Some of my favorite boutiques scattered around Italy invest a little to nothing online, so I keep returning to them when possible. The atmosphere and level of curation for both the merchandise and the people who step in would never be achievable online.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Emilia Petrarca
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture