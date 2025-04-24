It’s always a good sign when new stores are opening up in New York. Lately, my inbox has been flooded with announcements, including those for pop-ups and sample sales, so I thought I’d share the ones I’m most excited about with you.

Dries Van Noten

WHO: Believe it or not, it wasn’t until last week that Dries Van Noten opened his first store in New York. After stepping down from his role as creative director last year, he’s now focusing more of his energy on retail, specifically the interior design of his stores, and he’s been busy. He opened another new location in London earlier this month, and one is coming to Milan this fall as well.

FINALLY! What took so long? Dries told Vogue that he’s been searching for the right space for 15 years (!!!). “Every store for us has to be special,” he explained. “It’s not that we have a formula that we want to apply in every city in the world. We really listen to the building and the city we’re in.”

driesvannoten A post shared by @driesvannoten

I can attest that the SoHo space, which is located in a quieter part of the neighborhood near Alaïa, Marni, and Khaite, is very different from the Los Angeles and Paris ones. “It feels more like a theater,” Dries said. It’s colorful and bright, but there’s also a seriousness to it, with large 16th century paintings staring down at you and a solid marble table that looks like a pillow in the men’s department downstairs. Dries, who does all the antique shopping with his husband, also bought a pair of torchères from the late Iris Apfel’s collection, which are used to display shoes like works of art. When I complimented the flowers (if you’ve seen the Dries doc, you know that no designer loves flowers more than him), I was told they’re curated by Emily Thompson. Dying to know the budget.

WHERE: 168 Mercer Street in SoHo.

WHAT: As soon as I walked in, I ran into a subscriber. Cara Green was there with a stylist friend, who was trying on this green knit top, which I love. It’s important to try on Dries in-person, as the brand’s clothes tend to run oversize. I’m dying for this crop top, which I’d wear with a matching bralette underneath. I also found this printed top in the men’s section that I’d wear as a mini dress. The beauty section at the front of the store beckoned to me as well, but I had to run. I will be back. A lot.

Contemplating a men’s top to wear as a dress…

Kartik Research

WHO: I first learned about Kartik Research (formerly Karu Research) when I worked with Colbo, where the brand hosted its first pop-up in the summer of 2022. Founder Kartik Kumra is also close with my friends Nick and Phil of Small Talk, who were at the opening last week—a real friends and family affair.

Kartik launched his brand in 2020 from his dorm room at UPenn, where he was sophomore stuck taking economics classes over Zoom. It’s amazing what he’s accomplished since; he’s only 25! In 2023, he was a semifinalist for the LVMH Prize. “I just applied through the online portal,” Kartik recently told GQ with a characteristic shrug. “I was like, Oh shit. I was two months out of college at that point.”

gq A post shared by @gq

WHERE: 61 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side.

WHAT: Every Kartik Research piece has a handmade element to it, from the embroidery to the dyes. Kartik, who is based in New Delhi, works with 50-something different artisan groups throughout India to produce his collections. (As he told Sam Hine, his WhatsApp is insane.) You can feel the heart and soul that goes into the clothes, and it doesn’t hurt that the price is right, too. The timing with the Dries store is also nice, as Kartik “idolizes” the designer, who has long been a fan of Indian craft.

Old Stone Trade Studio

WHO: Speaking of craft, Old Stone Trade founder Melissa Ventosa Martin opened a studio in the same building as One Of, where Etéreo Vintage used to be. I first met Melissa a million years ago, when I was an intern in the fashion closet at Glamour, and I’ve always admired her taste. With OST, she’s created something really special, offering a curated selection of handmade-to-order luxury womenswear and home items from around the world.

WHERE: The Upper East Side, by appointment. *It’s not technically a store!

WHAT: It’s a treat just to touch and feel Old Stone Trade’s various items in person. The selection of sweaters are softer than soft, especially those by Miki Zanini. Blue jeans by Glenn’s Denim are much lighter than I realized, as was a flannel shirt by 100Hands. Where else in New York can you make an appointment to discuss exactly how you’d want a custom kilt??

oldstonetrade A post shared by @oldstonetrade

L’Ensemble

WHO: L’Ensemble founder Dawn Nguyen’s resume alone makes me trust her, but when you meet her in person, it’s clear she knows what she’s doing. A former buyer and store manager for La Garçonne, she opened her own showroom space in Dumbo last year on an appointment-only basis. Now, she’s got a full storefront to demonstrate her range.

WHERE: 99 Water Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

WHAT: The selection at L’Ensemble is mostly clean and sleek, with few loud colors or prints. It’s where you can find brands like Studio Nicholson, Extreme Cashmere, and Le Monde Béryl. It’s also where I’ve discovered names like Gabriela Coll Garments and Mfpen. But there’s a lightness and sense of humor to the curation as well, with nightgowns by Celestine and frilly embroidered tops by Loretta Caponi. Plus, it’s one of the few places you can get Ancient Greek Sandals. (Snag those jellies before the tariffs kick in.) Dawn also extended her menswear section, too!

Other openings to know about:

In SoHo, Noah just opened a separate space called 199, which offers more private, high-end shopping and womenswear items. On the afternoon I visited, a man tried on a suit for a wedding while his partner browsed vintage watches, scents by Costa Brazil and Cerato, and art by Curtis Kulig and Paul Ferney. There’s also HommeGirls at 188 Mulberry, where you can stock up on menswear-inspired shirts and boxers, and Paloma Wool at 425 Broome, where you can re-up on spring capris and summer mesh. Uptown, Kallmeyer is coming soon to Madison Avenue. And in Brooklyn, Big Night just opened a newly-renovated space at 154 Franklin that’s more than twice as big as the original and features a dining room and bar.

Pop-ups

Desert Vintage and Prounis jewelry teamed up for a weeklong bridal salon at a historic townhouse in Brooklyn Heights. Appointments are mostly booked, but you can still get on the waitlist. There, Jean Prounis , who once gave me a ride in her green 1968 Mustang, will present a new offering of ceremonial jewelry.

Old Jewelry , which gave us some great tips during Repair Month, is hosting designer Zoé Mohm starting today. Such gorgeous stuff.

SC103 is opening up its Brooklyn studio again from April 26 - May 4 so you can shop the new spring collection. Maybe their best one yet?

And La Veste is back again from Spain at 213 Bowery. Stock up on colorful vacation pants and other fun sets.

Sample Sales

Veronica de Piante is hosting an archive sale offering 70% off its made-in-Italy modern tailoring, knitwear, outerwear, and luxurious leather. It will start Monday, April 28th in-store at 833 Madison Ave and online for subscribers (sign up for early access here). General access opens online and in stores on Thursday, May 1st. Personally, I’m eyeing a pair of sequin pants.

Lauren Manoogian is hosting a sample sale April 26th from 11am to 6pm and April 27th from 11am to 4pm at 9 West 8th Street. Collection samples and archived one-offs from the brand will be available. In the meantime, you can browse the sale page online.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh is also hosting a sample sale this weekend from 11am to 7pm at 123 Norfolk. According to her Instagram stories, there will be lots of shoes.

Are there any other good openings/pop-ups/sample sales I should know about? Lmk in the comments.

RELATED: