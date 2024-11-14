“Retail therapy” will not make you feel better, but going outside might. This week, I visited six new stores in New York, plus a few other favorites, and was happy to see familiar faces and beautiful things wherever I went.

On Saturday, I stopped by the Tangerine bi-annual sidewalk sale and said hi to its founder, Gina. (A portion of the proceeds went to Medical Aid for Palestinians.) I also went to Forecast and Sorbara’s, which was just opened by Kathleen of Chickee’s Vintage. There, I ran into a fashion designer who was in the mood to shop. “I want to be surprised,” he said. Same! Vintage can make that happen for you.

On Sunday, I went to Ven. Space, where I ran into fellow Substacker,

and pretty much every other fashion-curious person in Brooklyn. This week, I also popped into

, the

, and

, which just opened in my neighborhood. It feels like a really exciting time for New York retail, so I wanted to share some names with you below!

Sorbara’s

WHO: Kathleen Sorbara, founder of Chickee’s Vintage, which used to be located nearby. When I visited her new vintage shop, I was struck by the fact that she’d somehow found her doppelgänger to run it, but this person was actually her sister, Caroline Sorbara.

WHERE: 326 Wythe Ave in Williamsburg.

WHAT: Men’s and women’s deep cuts from New York institutions like Barneys and Bergdorf Goodman, mint condition Miu Miu and Prada, Hermès garden totes, and the best vintage agnès b. around.

Forecast

WHO: Tina Nguyen, a digital designer; Ashley Wong, a fashion designer and stylist; and Jimmy Young, a creative and fashion enthusiast. Tina and Ash are cofounders who met at a comedy show in New York during COVID.

WHERE: 85 Quay St (Unit 100) in Greenpoint.

WHAT: Men’s, women’s, and home goods with a gorp-y spirit. I learned about small, emerging brands from New York, California, the UK, and Asia, including Geel, Arcs, and Caro Chia, and saw some familiar names like Snow Peak and Gramicci (including vintage).

Ven. Space

WHO: Chris Green, who got his start in the stockroom of Need Supply (RIP) at the age of 16 and worked his way up to become head buyer there and at Totokaelo (also RIP).

WHERE: 369 Court St in Carroll Gardens.

WHAT: A tasteful balance of out-there menswear items like furry Paraboots and Salomon slides, more refined classics from Dries Van Noten, Lemaire, and the Row, and future classics from brands like Auralee, Studio Nicholson, and Rier, which makes that $910 fleece everyone’s talking about.

Shahmiri

WHO: Leah Falk Shahmiri, who grew up in Providence, RI, and has since lived in LA and NYC. Her mom sometimes looks after the shop.

WHERE: 1110 8th Ave in Park Slope.

WHAT: Jewelry, accessories, home objects, and clothing (women’s focus with unisex and men’s). The store was born out of Leah’s love of studio-made fine jewelry and highlights “luxuriously earthy” pieces from unexpected places like Nantucket, Chicago, and Big Sur, as well as a nice mix of things she’s found all over, including shirting and glassware from LA, hair pins from France, ceramics from Connecticut, and handmade leather bags from Providence. Expect to discover something new!

Gem Home

WHO: Flynn McGarry, founder and chef at Gem and Gem Wine, who has an eye for antiques and is always wearing a really good sweater.

WHERE: 181 Mott St in Nolita.

WHAT: Part-grocery, with fresh produce and flowers, homemade pastries, sandwiches, preserves, and other prepared foods, the shop also serves as a place for Flynn to unload some of his best flea market finds and highlight products he loves by brands like Ffern fragrances and friends, like the New York ceramist Shane Gabier.

The Locavore Variety Store

WHO: Caroline Weaver, founder of CW Pencil Enterprise in Chinatown. (Yes, a pencil shop, which has since closed.)

WHERE: 434 6th Ave in Greenwich Village.

WHAT: The space is an IRL version of the Locavore Guide, an ever-expanding website and physical guidebook (illustrated by our friend Doodle Deli) highlighting more than 14,000 shops across the five boroughs. Everything in stock is “grown / baked / fabricated / assembled / concocted / sewn / stuffed / pickled within 100 miles of New York City,” as advertised, including Pizza Suds from Borough Park and Bazzini nuts, which reminded me of my childhood.

