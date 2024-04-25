At least once a year, I find myself in Los Angeles for work, to see friends and family, or both. I never *mind* the break from New York, but LA and I are just not compatible, mostly because I can’t drive and refuse to learn.

Never has this been more of an issue than during my visit last month, when I tried to spend a day shopping. Ubering to every store on my map would cost as much as whatever I might end up buying, so that was not an option. Thankfully, a generous friend lent me and #Jess, my chauffeur, I mean Best Shopping Buddy (B.S.B), their ride for the day. Still, the thought of having to stop and park at every destination was daunting, not just because I’m lazy, but also because I think half the fun of a shopping day is wandering from store to store and finding something you might not otherwise.

Rihanna, the only celebrity who ever tells the truth, put it best in her recent cover interview for Interview magazine:

I guess this is why multi-retailer stores like Kitson were so popular and why everyone shops vintage in LA: they both offer the opportunity for discovery in one place. I wanted to see as much as I could, though, so I asked around and mapped out what seemed like a reasonable course.

Stop 1: Mohawk General Store

I’ve spent so much time on this store’s website that I had to go IRL. I really like its selection and would probably come often if I lived in LA, which I never will. It’s got brands like Auralee, Flore Flore, and Hai that you can’t easily find elsewhere, plus familiar names like the Row. (Imagine if Outline and No. 6. had a baby.) I tried on these green Mijeong Park cargo pants but they were a bit too tight in the waist.

Stop 2: Recess Vintage

I mean this in the best way possible: this store felt like a dead C-list celebrity Sotheby’s auction. So much fun stuff to dig through that hurdled me back to another time, from Lady Gaga-esque platform shoes to gaudy Versace prints.

#Jess found this incredible Vivienne Westwood polo shirt with a tailcoat back. I told her she had to buy it, which I never do, so she did. Good job, #Jess.

Stop 3: RLT

This store reminded me of Mirth Vintage in Greenpoint with its minimalist edit. Lots of vintage Levi’s to try on and some Elsa Peretti jewelry that called to me too.

Stop 4: Erewhon

I’ve never actually stepped foot in an Erewhon before and there happened to be one across the street from RLT. The person working at the store told us that it was “sort of hell,” and they were correct. We were so overwhelmed by the crowds and whirring of blenders that we left after about sixty seconds, despite the fact that we were hungry and wanted to eat/slurp everything.

Stop 5: Noodle Stories

Every chic person I know recommended this store to me, and now I understand why: it’s like Dover Street meets La Garçonne. I touched some of the softest sweaters I’ve ever felt by designers I’ve never heard of and contemplated buying more Pleats Please and Comme. It was a little too advanced for me, especially in price, but something to aspire to.

Stop 6: Dries Van Noten

Everyone also told me that I *had* to go to Dries, and they were right. What a store! Seeing so much of the brand in one place kind of made me want to cry??

They also have an incredible archival section. More brands should do this.

I wanted everything: green shoes! Matching earrings! These prints!!! Help meeeee. I tried on a vintage men’s bathing suit in an attempt to recreate Miu Miu’s spring look. Should I have bought it? Idk. I feel like I can maybe do better online.

I wasn’t emotionally prepared to spend that much money, so I walked away empty-handed. Highlight of the day, though. No question.

Stop 7: Scout Vintage

A nice mix here. I tried on a leopard-print Gucci coat and a mesh dress, both of which #Jess told me not to buy. I needed to get something, though, so I went with this super soft, short-sleeve vintage Hanes sweatshirt. To me, it’s a quintessential LA garment and one that stylist Karla Welch always wears. I know I look SUPER ENTHUSED about it, but I am.

Other stores people told me about that I wasn’t able to visit: Decoys, Resurrection, Playclothes, Wold of Vintage T-Shirts, Gift of Garb, The Gorky, Timeless Vixen, James Veloria LA, Bode, Aralda Vintage, The Way We Wore, Varsity, Suay Sew Shop, Rustic Canyon. I also went to Sleeper.

I’m sure there are many more. Leave names in the comments!

Anyway, my HOT TAKE after spending two seconds on the West Coast is that LA is a city of YEARNING and New York is a city of WANTING. One is not better than the other; they’re just different. The whole gold rush Hollywood thing creates this sort of nostalgic and intangible aspiration cloud, whereas in New York, I constantly feel the need for the next hottest newest thing. It was nice to take a break from the latter. I mean, heck, the only thing I bought over the course of a week was a freakin’ Hanes sweatshirt! Send me away more often.

NEXT TIME: My Milan Guide! I’m going to paywall it, so upgrade now :) Here’s a free foot pic from Dries, tho!