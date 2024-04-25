Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emilia Petrarca's avatar
Emilia Petrarca
Apr 25, 2024

Misspelled my hot take in the newsletter... AWESOME! ***YEARNING.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
calihan's avatar
calihan
Apr 25, 2024

Saving this as if I have an upcoming trip to LA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emilia Petrarca · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture