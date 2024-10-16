Charli XCX told me that her song, “Everything is romantic,” is about Sicily. “Everyone thinks it’s about George,” she said, referring to her fiancé, a member of the band The 1975. “But it’s not.”

When we met for our Wall Street Journal magazine cover interview on Labor Day, she’d just returned from a trip to the Italian island, where she said she’d maybe like to get married one day. But it wasn’t much of a vacation; she was up late most nights working on her remix album, which she doesn’t like to call a remix album: Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.

The fact that Charli’s music was the soundtrack for my trip to Europe in June, and then AGAIN on my current trip (I’m also in Sicily) three-something months later, tells me, at least, everything I need to know about the merits of her success. After my interview, I swore I never wanted to think about Charli or listen to her again; I’d spent too much time thinking and listening (and stressing) already. Then I turned to the deeper cuts… (“Stay Away,” “Track 10,” “party 4 you”)… And then I went to the Sweat tour… And then the remix album came out… And well, shit. I thought I was out… 🤌🤌🤌

The Sweat tour was so fun. I went with a friend to the MSG show in September when Lorde and Addison Rae (who I kept calling Tate McCrae bc I’m old) were guests. It felt like Halloween because everyone was dressed like a mini Charli. Walking through Penn Station before and after the show, I saw gaggles of girls in knee-high black boots and knew exactly where they were going.

Since it’s black boot season, I figured I’d put out an ask to see which ones people have worn the Sweat tour so far. Below are the responses I got…

Visit Climax Books! Isabella Burley, another extremely cool Brit with good hair, recently opened a New York outpost of her London-based independent rare books shop. In addition to some kinky treasures, like a Japanese picture book “for leg and hip freaks,” it’s also where you can find collaborations with brands like Chopova Lowena and some good merch, too, including a latex shopping bag.

