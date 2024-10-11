When I started this newsletter, I knew I would make some merch. The logo is just too good, and Clara, who drew it, is a merch queen. She’s been collecting for as long as I’ve known her, which is forever, and she’s made some really great pieces of her own over the years, including this contest-winning t-shirt.

So we didn’t want to mess around and put out any old merch; it had to be something quality that we’d actually use ourselves. A lot of tote bags out there are total sh*t, and as you know, I have a BIG PROBLEM with flaccid ones. In the end, we decided to customize some L.L. Bean Mini Totes because they’re just the best, and the intricate embroidery, which is done by Skelephunk Studios in Brooklyn, looks amazing on the green and red ones. I have no idea if this is “allowed,” but we’ll find out!

SHOP HERE

If you’d like to order one, visit this website !!!

Please keep in mind that I’ve never done anything like this before, and we’re a two-woman operation. If everything goes according to plan, this is how it will work: You’ll place an order, and then I’ll place an order. Once I get the bags, I’ll send them over to be embroidered. Then, I’ll pick them up and ship them to you. The whole thing will take about 3-4 weeks, so BE PATIENT!!!

In terms of pricing, I promise we’re not robbing you blind. Every step of the way costs us, and I’m honestly just trying to avoid losing money at this point. Also, we’re not just doing this for funzies, you know?

I think the bags are worth it. I use mine all the time, and so does Clara. We really hope you like them too!

If there are any issues or you have any questions, don’t hesitate to email me. The odds that I have somehow messed this up are high. Thank you!!!

