When people ask me about what I saw at New York Fashion Week and if any of it was good, I usually reply that for someone in my position, it’s not really about the clothes; it’s a social occasion where there happens to be clothes. When you look at it that way, it’s rarely a letdown. I schmoozed. I gossiped. I got a sense of what people want (to quit their jobs) and who they think is important (Ella Emhoff). Plus, I saw some stuff I’d like to wear! Below is my dispatch for paid subscribers, which includes an Alaïa store tip and a Sandy Liang playlist, plus details about what I wore and what I’d add to my cart.

What I Want to Wear