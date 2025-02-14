Happy Valentine’s Day from me and my red Colleen Allen fleece set. I’ve been a little intimidated by the look since I got it last winter, but I finally decided to wear it in full for New York Fashion Week, where no ‘fit is too big. Now, I’m never taking it off.

Fleece set by Collen Allen still available in full at Outline .

When I first put it on, I felt instantly at ease. It’s SO COMFORTABLE. Made out of a Polartec fleece, which is washed to be soft like cashmere, it feels like wearing a big, chic, expertly-tailored sleeping bag, and the canvas lining gives it a nice weight, too. Call me crazy, but I actually think it’s kind of chill? Like, it’s not so much of a lewk as I thought it’d be. There’s also a tall slit up the back, which makes it less Conclave as well. No regrets!

My journey with this outfit aligns with how I’ve been experiencing pleasure in general this month. Doing what I do for a living, I pride myself on knowing exactly what I like and want—and what I don’t like and don’t want. But I’ve surprised myself by letting my guard down and finally enjoying what I’ve been hopelessly drawn to against my will. In this case, it’s a person. (Thank g*d.) They are the best thing that’s happened to me in a long time; it just took me a minute to see how good I had it. I feel comfortable with them in a way that is so easy, and allowing myself to melt into our relationship has made me realize that things don’t have to be hard to be good. I can’t believe I’m writing this or even talking about Valentine’s Day at all. Bleh!!! But it happens. Surprise yourself today by indulging in something or someone you’d previously written off. Pull that bright red set out of the back of your closet. It’s not that crazy. In fact, it probably suits you better than you think.

🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽

Below is the rest of my New York Fashion Week diary.